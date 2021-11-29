Irish Water continues to investigate smell on Marsh Road

Irish Water says it is continuing to carry out works at Drogheda wastewater treatment plant and is committed to resolving any potential odour issues arising from the wastewater plant or the network.

The utility company says it is aware of complaints from members of the public regarding reported intermittent malodours in the Drogheda area and continues to work closely with EPS Limited who operate the Plant on behalf of Irish Water and Louth County Council who manage the network on our behalf.

“We are delivering an extensive programme of upgrade works at the plant and on the network to reduce the risk of odour. Works already completed include; odour control unit upgrades; works to three primary settlement tanks and two aeration tanks and the installation of additional temporary treatment at the East Meath pumping station that conveys wastewater to the plant to reduce the potential for septicity of the wastewater,” said a spokesperson for Irish Water. “Furthermore, a programme of network jetting is being delivered on an ongoing basis to clear general blockages in the network that could give rise to odours.”

Irish Water also commissioned an independent odour analysis and report of the plant.

“Irish Water is committed to resolving any potential odour issues at the plant and in the network and are continuing to work closely with EPS Limited and Louth County Council. Irish Water will continue to provide updates as we progress through the extensive programme of upgrades and of any future works planned at the plant,” added Redmond Burke, Irish Water.

“Irish Water is responsible for the delivery of all public water and wastewater services in Ireland. We are committed to continuously upgrading and developing critical infrastructure to support the growth needed in housing and across our economy, while protecting the environment and safeguarding water supplies”.

Louth TD Fergus O’Dowd has lobbied for the past few years into a thorough joint investigation with the EPA to find the source of the smell.

Customers should continue to report any issues directly to Irish Water’s call centre which operates 24/7 on 1800 278 278 or by email to operations@water.ie. Real time reporting allows for the investigation of the reported odour as close to the time of the potential odour incident as possible.

