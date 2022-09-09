Irish Water carry out hydrant repair works

Irish Water have confirmed they carried out “essential hydrant repair works”, to safeguard the water supply for homes and businesses in the Blackrock and Haggardstown area.

The works were carried out this week in Cockle Hill, Clermont Manor, Fane View, Carraig Ard, Mariners Court, St Furseys Terrace, Ard Shee, Blackrock and surrounding areas may experience temporary low pressure and/or water outages for short periods as a result.

“Crews will make every effort to minimise the disruption to impacted customers and will work to complete these works as quickly and as safely as possible. It typically takes two to three hours following restoration time for the network to refill and normal water supply to fully return.”

Speaking about the works, Michael Cunniffe, Regional Asset Operations Lead at Irish Water said, “Irish Water understands that essential repair works can be inconvenient and working in partnership with our colleagues in Louth County Council, we will make every effort to minimise the disruption that these necessary works may cause.”

He added: “Customers may experience some temporary discolouration of water following the works and occasionally issues such as internal airlocks may arise. For advice on clearing discoloration and airlocks, visit www.water.ie/water-supply/supply-issues/following-an-outage.”

