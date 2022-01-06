Irish Water advise of potential odour while essential works carried out at Drogheda Wastewater Treatment Plant

Irish Water have advised that essential operational works will take place at Drogheda Wastewater Treatment Plant on Tuesday 11 January between 8am and 6pm.

During these works, there may be intermittent odours, however, Irish Water will make every effort to minimise the risk of odours and to complete these works as quickly and as safely as possible,

The works are necessary to facilitate maintenance and minor repairs on site. During these works, there is a risk of intermittent odours from the plant, however, Irish Water will make every effort to minimise the risk of odours and to complete these works as quickly and as efficiently as possible. Irish Water would like to apologise for any odours that may arise while these essential maintenance works are being carried out.

Redmond Burke, Wastewater Engineer with Irish Water, said: “Irish Water will make every effort to minimise the risk of odours and to complete these works as quickly as possible. We would like to apologise in advance for any odours that may arise while the work is being carried out and would ask that any issues be reported immediately to Irish Water so that we can investigate.”

If odour issues are noted, please contact the Irish Water Customer Care Centre helpline, open 24/7, on 1800 278 278 or email operations@water.ie. Real time reporting allows for the investigation of the reported odour as close to the time of the incident as possible.

