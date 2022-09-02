Irish Water advise Co Louth customers of essential repairs

Irish Water are advising customers in Co Louth that essential leak repairs works are scheduled to take place on Monday, 5 September from 10am to 6pm in a number of areas.

While these on-going improvements to the water supply are underway, some customers in Ballagan, Cooley, Seafield Road, Wallaces Cove, the Saltings, Springfield, Rathmount, The Cottages, Ard na Mara, Earlsfort, and Gort na Mara, in Blackrock and surrounding areas may experience a temporary disruption to their water supply to include low water pressure and/or discolouration.

It can take up to 3 hours for normal water supply to return to all customers as water refills the network but it is important to continue to follow the HSE guidance on hand-washing.

“We understand that this type of work can be inconvenient and working in partnership with Louth County Council we will make every effort to minimise any disruption that these necessary works may cause,” Michael Cunniffe, Irish Water’s Asset Operations Lead, said. “The delivery of these essential works will help to safeguard the water supply to homes and businesses in the area ensuring a safer, more sustainable water supply.”

Customers may experience low water pressure and/or discolouration when supply is returned. It is important to continue to follow the HSE guidance on hand-washing.

Irish Water is encouraging customers to conserve water while these essential works are underway. There are ways to conserve water that will not impact on hygiene or handwashing. Simple water conservation efforts can have a big impact on reducing demand on the supply. Not running taps needlessly, taking showers instead of baths and postponing using dishwashers and washing machines is all beneficial. There are more tips on how to conserve water in your home on our website at www.water.ie/conserve.

Irish Water and Louth County Council regret any inconvenience caused. The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates, please visit the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website.