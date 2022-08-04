Irish Rail plan to zap 50 parking spaces at Drogheda train to make way for vehicle charging points

The proposed charging points and substation would be located at the lower car park at MacBride station.

Parking spaces in the lower car park at the railway station in Drogheda will be reduced by more than half should Iarnród Éireann get the go-ahead for plans for an electrical charging facility.

It has applied to Louth County Council for permission for the development of an electrical charging infrastructure for its Battery Electrical Multiple Units (BEMU) fleet at MacBride Station.

This would comprise the construction of a modular 10kv ESB/traction substation in the lower car park, overhead line charging facilities at 2 platforms and 1 depot track and electrical cables in ducts from the substation to the charging facilities, together with all necessary ancillary works.

The proposed works include: - ESB/Traction substation, comprising two separate adjacent compounds (one for ESB and one for Iarnród Éireann) with - ESB compound comprising a building c.4.4m x 4.9m x 2.95m high, dedicated pedestrian and vehicular access, 2 dedicated car parking spaces and security fencing.

A number of car parking spaces within the lower car park will be removed to accommodate the proposed substation, reducing the available car parking spaces from 98 to 44 spaces.

Also, Iarnród Éireann compound comprising up to 5 modular containerised units, c. 2.6m x 8.0m x 3.5m high, pedestrian access and security fencing; ancillary works including landscaping, drainage and utilities; electrical cabling works, underground and partially buried in cable troughs between the ESB/Traction substation and overhead line charging infrastructure; provision of overhead line charging infrastructure at 2 platforms and 1 depot track. These structures will be galvanised metal structures from 12 masts and will comprise 2 portal frames, 4 double cantilever and 4 single cantilevers. Ancillary works, including minor relocation of services, drainage and replacement of steel wire mesh protection on the private access staff pedestrian overbridge.

The proposed development is within the curtilage of protected structures, Drogheda MacBride Station, the associated station complex as well as the Boyne Viaduct: Station buildings include shed, turntable RPS - DB-055; Boyne Viaduct RPS - DB-176.

A Natura Impact Statement accompanies the application.

Over 100 hmes for Ballymakenny Road

There are plans for new houses on the outskirts of Drogheda.

Ballymakenny Developments Ltd has applied to Louth County Council for permission for a residential development on lands located at Commons and Greenbatter, North Drogheda Environs, to construct 76 two-storey terraced and semi-detached houses, comprised of 58 three-bed houses and 18 four-bed houses on a site measuring approximately 2.7 hectares.

The proposed development will be accessed from Ballymakenny Road to the west of the site via an existing access point.

The proposed development also provides for public open spaces (3,173m2), car and bicycle parking, bin stores, internal roads and all associated site development works.

In a second application is respect of the same location, Ballymakenny Developments Ltd is seeking permission to construct 38 two-storey residential dwellings comprised of 30 three-bed mid and end of terrace houses, and 8 four-bed end terrace houses on a site measuring approximately 1.67 hectares.

The proposed development will be accessed from Ballymakenny Road to the west of the site via an existing access point.

The proposed development also provides for public open space (3,353m2), car and bicycle parking, bin stores, internal roads and all associated site development works.

Elsewhere, Damien Chesser has applied for permission for 3 detached four-bedroom two-storey houses and ancillary site works, including new site access from Blackbush Lane, all on site circa 0.159 hectares, at Blackbush Lane, Bryanstown, Drogheda.

Retention permission is being sought by Brian Reilly for the removal of soil and the stoning of a yard as constructed; and permission for the construction of a machinery storage unit, associated site works and for the demolition of a stone shed and boundary wall and for the rebuilding of the stone wall to provide road visibility, at Gudderstown, Ardee.

CFS Homes Ltd is seeking permission for amendments to part of a permitted mixed-use development previously approved under planning ref. 08/101, extended by planning ref. 18/667.

The proposed amendments will result in a new vehicular entrance from an approved cul-de-sac to the proposed realigned Twenties Lane and amendments to approved house types and elevation treatment to 4 units to account for the new junction, together with all associated site development works, at Ferrard Park, Twenties Lane, Drogheda.

Lagan Homes Drogheda has applied for permission for amendments to a development permitted under ABP305819-19 omitting the permitted creche and community building and the construction of 9 self-contained retirement homes (7 one-bed and 2 two-bed) contained across three separate buildings with communal and support services for independent and/or assisted living for older persons.

Building A contains the communal and support spaces along with three units; Building B consists of two units while Building C has four units. Building A is part 2-storey with the remaining buildings single storey.

All buildings proposed have the option for the installation of photovoltaic/solar panels on roof slopes depending on orientation and heat pumps.

The proposed development includes all car parking, landscaping, infrastructure services and site development works associated with the development proposed.

The development includes a new pedestrian/cycle entrance onto Newfoundwell Road, and will be accessed off the existing vehicular access road permitted and constructed under ABP 305819-19 to the development to be known as Newtown Wood Newfoundwell Road, Newtownstalaban, Drogheda.

On Tower Ireland Limited has applied for permission to construct a 33 metre lattice mobile and broadband tower with headframe, carrying telecommunications equipment, together with associated equipment and cabinets within a 2.4m palisade fence compound with access track, at Cappocksgreen, Ardee.