Irish Life’s Dundalk worker clocks up 30 miles on his hardest ever shift

Brian Duff walking his 8-hour shift with some of his colleagues from Irish Life aid of Child Vision and the Gavin Glynn Foundation. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

“It was absolutely the hardest challenge I have ever done,” said Brian Duff, a worker with Irish Life’s Customer Care Centre in Dundalk who walked his full eight hour shift last Friday, clocking up 59,000 steps.

Brian undertook the mammoth task to raise funds for Irish Life’s 2023 charities – Child Vision and the Gavan Glynn Foundation.

He set off from the company’s offices at the Finnabair Industrial Estate at 8am and walked a loop around the south side of Dundalk, returning to the office every hour.

For each loop, he was joined by colleagues who helped keep his spirits up and, despite the aches and blisters, he said “I enjoyed every minute of it.”

"The weather was very windy and it got very warm in the afternoon.”

"I thoroughly enjoyed it. I feel good at the moment but I’m a bit sore and have blisters on my feet,” he said shortly after completing his unusual shift at 4pm,

"I got great support from all my colleagues and my wife Pauline and daughter Maisie came out to join me, as did my parents and siblings.”

Brian was given a hero’s welcome as he arrived back at the offices at the end of his shift, having walked 30.33 miles.

During that time, he stopped for a short break at the end of every second loop and stopped to eat a sandwich at 11.55am, grabbing other snacks along the way.

Although he has previously run marathons, Brian, who is a member of Ardee and District Athletics Club, said this was the hardest challenge he had ever undertaken.

He was planning to treat his aching limbs and blistered feet to an ice bath once he got home.

"I’m just going to eat some food and relax,” he said of his plans to celebrate his great achievement.

So far, he has raised almost €4,500 and Irish Life have promised to match the total amount raised.

Brian is delighted with the generosity of those who have made donations via his page on GoFund Me https://www.gofundme.com/f/n6v84-irish-life-staff-charities.

He had nominated the Gavin Glynn Foundation, which helps families of children battling cancer to travel overseas for treatment not available in Ireland, as one of Irish Life’s charities of the year, as it’s a cause close to this heart.