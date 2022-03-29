Irish Life celebrates twenty years in Dundalk

The balloons welcoming employees back to the Irish life Customer Service Centre in the Finnabair Estate will be replaced in the coming months as the company celebrates its 20th anniversary in Dundalk.

The celebrations, which should have happened in February, had to be put on hold due to the pandemic, but as life gets back to normal this milestone will be marked during the summer.

When Irish Life first opened their Customer Service Centre in Dundalk in February 2002 it was a major vote of confidence in the town. The quality of local graduates from DKIT and the excellent links to their main office in Abbey Street, Dublin were important factors in influencing that decision.

Since then Irish Life has established itself as a major employer in the north east, with the workforce growing from around 50 employees in 2002 to 185 staff at the comment, with with recruitment ongoing.

The opening of the new state of the art building in July 2019 reflected the continued customer first focus which is at the heart of the business, as well as their commitment to the local area.

However, workers had less than a year to enjoy the new offices as the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 saw them working from home

It was a major challenge but one which they met successfully and one which Georgina Greene, Head of Customer Service Centre, and Brona Smith, Executive Manager Customer Experience, are justly proud.

They have both worked with the company for 20 years and appreciate the efforts which all the staff made during the pandemic, working from kitchen tables and bedrooms to provide the customer service for which the company is renowned.

"We did mobilise people quite quickly and were one of the the few call centres that didn’t close down as we always had people available to respond to calls,” notes Georgina. “We got a lot of recognition for the fact that we were able to keep working. The service level was reduced but it was still there at all times.”

"It’s the people who make Irish Life what it is. Everyone wanted to do the right thing for our customers and we put our best foot forward. Without the support of our staff it would have been very difficult to continue.”

“We now employ over 180 people, with that number set grow as we undertake a significant recruitment drive for new roles within the Customer Centre to support our continued growth. Our success in Dundalk is driven by a talented pool of local people, many of whom have gone on to build successful careers across a wide range of roles within the organisation.”

They are delighted that staff are returning to the new centre, which embodies the latest thinking in workspace design.

Spread over three floors, each with stunning views across town to the Cooley mountains, the offices have been designed to enable staff to work productively in an attractive and comfortable setting.

There are several rooms where teams can meet to discuss and collaborate, as well as pods where staff can go if they need to concentrate on a task.

These areas have taken on a new significance in this covid era when there is a growing awareness of the importance of being able to work in a safe environment.

There are also kitchens on each floor, a canteen downstairs, and chill out areas for lunch and break-times.

Staff are gradually returning to the centre and it’s planned to introduce hybrid working.

"We are really looking forward to working with our people over the coming months to establish a hybrid working model that will allow them a work life balance, while ensuring we continue to grow and develop the service we provide to our customers,” says Brona.

The Customer Service Centre in Dundalk handles the company’s pensions, protection policies, life insurance, savings and investments.

“For people interested in building a career in the Financial Services Sector joining our customer care team is an excellent starting point,” says Georgina. “We invest in our people and they have the opportunity to sit exams qualifying them as Financial Advisors and Pension Experts. Successful completion of these exams is incentivized and forms part of our career path.”

She says that this has led to people taking taken many paths in the organisation as the opportunities have arisen – from sales advisers, underwriters, compliance experts and accountants to name but some.

"Many others have stayed with us in the Centre – excelling in customer care being their career path of choice.”

Lucy Farrell is one of those who have worked in the company for twenty years. She is currently training as an underwriter and is looking forward to her new role within the company.

It will see her moving to the Irish Life offices in Dublin and she says the introduction of hybrid working was what encouraged her to go for the job.

“It makes a big difference as I won’t have to get the bus five days a week,” she says.

"We have established links with DKIT and are exploring how we can work together in developing out a career path for graduates as we return to the office,” says Georgina.

"We have a very good training programme for people joining the company as there’s quite a bit to learn,” says Brona.

They also employ students, who gain valuable experience as well as welcome income.

"We take on students in the summer and then they can work part-time with us over the college year,” adds Brona.

"Our people have always been the at heart of our culture, with a very active social club that strongly supports the company’s staff charity group,” she says.

This year they are supporting are Alzheimer’s Ireland and Women’s Aid. Last year they donated a grand total of €414,000 to Larkin Community Collage and ALONE Ireland.

They are looking forward to the return of nights out and a big celebration to mark the company’s 20th anniversary in Dundalk.