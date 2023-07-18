Irish American artist Riley Waite drawing inspiration from Dundalk as he takes up residency in An Táin Arts Centre

Irish-American artist Riley Waite will be putting Dundalk and Irish society in the picture as he works towards a solo exhibition in An Táin Arts Centre in September.

Riley, who has spent much of his life in Dundalk, is this year’s recipient of An Táin’s Emerging Artist in Residence Award.

The 31 year-old artist was born in San Diego, California, and moved to Dundalk wit his mother when he was seven.

"I grew up here, went to the Friary and Dundalk Grammar School,” he says. “We lived in Toberona on the edge of town, in a pretty modest council estate.”

Riley Waite, An TÃ¡in Arts Centre. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Although he “really enjoyed” his time at Dundalk Grammar School and has fond memory of art classes with Miss Gray, he admits that he didn’t really apply himself to his studies and didn’t finish the Leaving Cert.

He moved back to California when he was 18, and it was there that he pursued his passion for art.

"I went to art school, I really applied myself and got straight As.”

He graduated with a BFA in drawing and painting from California State University, Long Beach, in 2019, and since then has had work shown in a number of group exhibitions, both in the United States and Ireland.

His Irish heritage is very important to him as he has spent a large part of his life living in Ireland.

"I’ve always come back and forward every year and I’ve spent 13 years living here altogether.”

This has allowed him to look at Dundalk and Irish culture and society as somewhat of an observer and it’s from this perspective that he plans to create work for his exhibition in September.

Having lived in Los Angeles and Portand, Oregon, he says he missed “that sense of community and small town vibes” of Dundalk.

"I feel the town was going downhill about 13 years ago and, coming back this year, I feel really proud to be from here,” he says of the transformation that has taken place in recent years.

"I’m really liking how the town is turning out, especially with the murals and how much great art is going on.”

He is planning on doing a number of large scale paintings of Dundalk landmarks, starting of with Mo Chara, as well as some portraits.

"I’m going to be engaging more with people. I’m naturally on the shy side, so I’m trying to open up and meet more people. It’s great in Dundalk that everyone seems to know everyone else.”

There is, however , a darker side to Irish society which he will be addressing in is paintings and that’s the toxic masculinity that surrounds drinking and fighting.

"Yes, there is drinking and fighting in America, but growing up here in Ireland, it’s something that sticks out in mind. Drinking is a very big cultural past time in Ireland, and so is male bravado and fighting.”

Riley has already tackled this topic in some of his paintings, including “Thick Cut” which can be seen in the RHA annual exhibition in Dublin.

His painting ‘Ian was Here’ was shortlisted for the 2021 Zurich Portrait Prize and exhibited in the National Gallery, Dublin and the Crawford Gallery, Cork.

This is his second residency in Dundalk. His first one in Creative Spark was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

"I got one of the last Aer Lingus flights out,” he recalls. "I was just here for about a month and made one or two small paintings. I was getting settled, and had met Sarah Daly and Grainne Murphy at Creative Spark – it’s a fantastic facility.”

He was delighted to discover that he already knew the current artist in residence at Creative Spark, Yulia Gasio, an Ukrainian artist based in California.

"We’ve been hanging out a lot, seeing a lot of art.”

Riley will be doing some workshops with young people during his residency as well as getting ready for his solo exhibition in The Basement Gallery in September.

"My plan is to have the gallery filled with big paintings.”