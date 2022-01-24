Irene’s calendar helps Cara Cancer

Dundalk woman Irene McSherry has used her love of photography to raise funds for the Cara Cancer Support Centre.

Irene, who works as a carer in the Stroke Rehab Unit at the Louth County Hospital, lives in Williamson’s Place and became aware of the great work being done by the neighbouring Cara Cancer Support Group.

“They are a great bunch and have helped so many people,” she says, noting that the opening of their new premises had been delayed by the pandemic.

A keen amateur photography, Irene decided to put her talents to good use and produce a calendar in aid of the Cara Cancer Society.

“Last year I used pictures from all around the town, but this year, as I was able to get away on some staycations, I took the theme ‘Home and Away’,” she says.

The calendar features images from Donegal, Wicklow and scenic locations closer to home such as Ravensdale Park. She says her journeys, both home and away, helped her appreciate the natural beauty around us and the need to protect it.

The calendar also features photos of her work colleagues in the Louth County Hospital, without whose support she would never have embarked on the project.

“It was actually one of my colleagues that suggested I do a calendar after I did a sleep-out for Focus Ireland,” she says.

Irene is deeply appreciative of the support she got from a number of local shops and businesses who provided €100 sponsorship for each month and to Priority Print f or printing the calendar.

Sales of the calendar raised €2,603 for the Cara Cancer Support Centre.