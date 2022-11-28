Ireland’s first virtual driving school shortlisted for RSA Leading Lights Awards

Ireland’s first virtual driving school has been shortlisted for two awards in the Road Safety Authority’s (RSA) Leading Lights Award.

The Dundalk-based Drive Virtual Academy has been nominated in two categories: Education and Future.

Founder Paul Brady is thrilled that the driving school, which he set up just over a year ago, has been nominated by satisfied customers.

"I’m absolutely delighted as it meant that people who came here for lessons were so pleased that they nominated us tor the awards. It shows that we are doing something right.”

Based on a concept which Paul and his late wife Briege had seen when on holidays in France, the academy offers driving lessons on driving lessons on simulators.

Located in Williamson’s Mall, it is designed to create a safe, carbon neutral, learning environment to enable drivers to get the skills set and experience before venturing out on the road.

Since opening in November 2021, the academy has built up a close relationship with local schools, the National Learning Network, Wilton House, and the Golden Hearts Youth Club.

They also cater for learner drivers and people wishing to improve their driving skills.

The academy has been shortlisted in the education category which recognises the design and originality of educational initiatives, from early childhood to third level and community, which have made a significant impact on the teaching or practice of road safety within an educational environment.

It has also been nominated for the Future award which is for an individual, business or organisation that displays innovation and forward-thinking in promoting road safety.

The winners will be presented with their awards at the Leading Lights Awards Ceremony in Croke Park on December 13.