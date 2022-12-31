Ireland should follow French lead on solar panels in carparks says Louth Senator

Ireland should follow France’s lead and introduce legislation requiring solar panels to be installed in large car parks around the county, Louth Senator John McGahon has urged.

Such a move would increase Ireland’s renewable energy supply, he said.

Last month, the French government passed legislation forcing all large car parks in the country to install solar panels in a move to drive renewable energy forward.

Now, Cllr McGahon is calling on Minister Eamon Ryan and Minister Daragh O’Brien to follow suit and make it a requirement for all large car parks to install solar panels.

“The fallout of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is making all European countries review their domestic energy supplies and seek more sustainable resources.

“French legislation now requires car parks with 80 to 400 spaces to install solar panels in the next five years, whereas larger car parks will only have three years to comply.

“According to the French Government around eleven gigawatts of energy could be generated if all car parks comply, which is equivalent to ten nuclear reactors.

“This is the type of radical move that is required to increase renewable energy supply and should be followed by Minister Eamon Ryan and Minister Daragh O’Brien.

“The onus is on the Minister for Climate Action and the Minister for Housing to take radical measures and put forward legislation that would increase our supply in renewable energies.

“Renewable energy sources used in the generation of electricity in Ireland has increased from 5% in 1990 to 42% in 2020, however over half of that energy production is from wind[2]. Comparatively, solar energy is the lowest source of energy generation in the State. “

“It may be sunnier in France than it is here, nevertheless solar panels only need daylight to generate power,” Senator McGahon added.

