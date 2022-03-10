Investment in new traffic lights

Dundalk is set to see six or seven sets of new traffic lights added to the town’s traffic network, a meeting of the Municipal District Committee heard this week.

Councillors raised concerns about a number of areas, including Cathoirleach Cllr. Maria Doyle, who asked for an update on moved being made to alter lights issue at the Green Church.

Senior Engineer Mark Johnston said they were looking at extending copper wire on the road so the lights would be triggered earlier on the Long Walk side of the junction.

Cllr. Sean Kelly queried an upgrade to the traffic light system.

The meeting heard Louth County Council hope to spend up to €300,000 on traffic lights, although it may take some months for this to be implemented.

The Senior Engineer said the Active travel programme will see lights being added in areas which is focused on. In addition, the local authority are looking at lights where they could be beneficial in other parts of town.

Cllr. Marianne Butler sought an update on the Active travel programme, asking if the council were close to the Part 8 phase on any of the projects announced last year, and if there was any progress on the 2022 projects getting underway.

Councillors heard meetings were currently taking place in relation to the Ard Easmuinn to train station section