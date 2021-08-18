Louth

Investigation underway after patrol cars burnt out at Dundalk Garda station

The scene at Dundalk Garda Station early this morning

Olivia Ryan

Gardai are appealing for witnesses following extensive damage to two patrol cars at Dundalk Garda Station in the early hours of this morning.

The vehicles, one marked patrol car and one unmarked car, were both parked in the front car park of the station.

The rear side of both vehicles was badly damaged by fire, but they have since been removed from the scene.

A spokesman confirmed: ‘Gardaí are investigating an act of criminal damage that occurred at Dundalk Garda station this morning, Wednesday 18th August 2021.’

‘At approximately 2:30am, two Garda vehicles were set alight. No injuries were reported as a result. The scene was preserved and has been technically examined. The cars have now been removed from the scene.’

‘No arrests have been made. Investigations are ongoing.’

