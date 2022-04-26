Inver Colpa hoping for glory in the 6th annual Boyne Boat Race

Inver Colpa crews have been training hard for the 6th annual Boyne Boat Race on May 1st.

It won’t be messing about on the river for this May Bank Holiday, but there will be plenty of serious fun to keep us entertained!

Inver Colpa Rowing Club is busy preparing for the 6th Annual Boyne Boat Race on Sunday May 1st. This is the first time the race has been held since 2019 due to the pandemic.

On the morning of Sunday May 1st, men and women rowers from all across the country will jump into 33 boats of varying shapes and sizes on Clogherhead strand at around 10.15am and make their way along the coast to the mouth of the River Boyne and down the river underneath the viaduct for a sprint finish to the de Lacy bridge.

Crowds should start seeing boats appears from 11.30am onwards, for an exciting dash to the finishing line.

Inver Colpa has been in training since January for the race both on the river and out on the sea at Mornington and have all the blisters to prove it!

Fielding both a men’s and ladies’ team, the club really hope it’s their year to bring home the silverware.

Racing across the the sea and down the river that day will be a mixture of East Coast skiffs, St. Sykes skiffs, currachs, All-Ireland one design boats, Fiesas and Celtic Longboats, with ladies, mens and mixed crews all rowing against the elements aiming to be the fastest in their category.

Find out more on the club’s Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/invercolpa and Instagram @invercolpa

The club would like to thank its main sponsor FloGas, The Mariner and Grennan’s Pub for refreshments, Andrew & Ciaran for sponsoring the cups and the Boyne Fishermans and the RNLI, without whose support the event could not take place.

All are welcome to line along the river at the finish line to cheer on our crews!