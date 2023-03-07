International Women’s Day – Louth scientist Niamh Shaw a perfect role model for young girls interested in STEM

Dundalk native Dr Niamh Shaw has never let fact that she’s a woman hold her back as she forges a successful career as a scientist, engineer and communicator.

She's the perfect role model for girls interested in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) as she explores space science and fights for greater awareness of climate change.

In her varied career she has worked as a actress of Fair City, has two degrees in engineering and a PhD in science, has created her own theatre shows, has made regular appearances on television shows, written a book and contributes to magazines and newspapers.

Her work has taken her around the world, from the the Mars Desert Research Station in the Utah Desert to the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. Later this year, she plans to go to the Antarctic.

Niamh is Ireland’s first and only ESA Champion in Education, an award bestowed on her in 2022 by ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher in recognition for her work in promoting space in her education and communications work.

"I am so proud to get that more than anything else,” she says,

She took part in the ESB Science Blast, in the RDS last month, which brought together leaders in industry, the education sector, local government and STEM to highlight the importance of STEM education within society.

“I am very passionate about being involved in the ESB Science Blast programme. It’s hugely important that we make children aware of STEM as a career choice, especially young girls. The programme helps to eliminate the idea that STEM is just physics or maths and can open young minds up to the possibility that STEM is all around us.”

Niamh loves to share her own stories of witnessing space rocket launches and about taking part in simulated Mars Missions with students in the hope of inspiring them to open their minds and dream big.

She is already planning her next big adventure, which will see her travel to the Antarctic as part of a women's global leadership programme called Homeward Bound.

She was selected to take part in the prestigious global leadership initiative which aims to make a lasting positive change to our planet by training 1000 women in senior leadership roles over 10 years.

"I was selected in 2020 and literally within a week, the country went into lockdown. The whole thing had to go online and we had to wait to see when it would be possible to travel again.”

The project is now in its sixth year and the women worked online in preparation for completing their training with a 3-week intensive phase whilst on an Antarctic expedition in late 2023.

“I'm heading to the Antarctic this winter with 85 other amazing women of science to promote climate action, as part of the Homeward Bound global leadership programme.

She is looking forward to meeting up with the other participants in Ushuaia, Argentina before embarking on a life-changing voyage to one of the most ecologically sensitive and inspiring areas on Earth, Antarctica, from November 10 to December 1.

When there, they will be looking at the impact of climate change on the region and examining how things have changed in the last twenty years.

“The Homeward Bound selectors noted that my expertise in the area of connecting space with climate change and my potential to lead and enact change made me a natural choice for the highly sought-after leadership programme.”

"I really want to work with schools in the Louth region so that I can connect with them as we do science experiments in Antarctica”.

She will also be highlighting “all the amazing women who have gone before who have contributed to space science over the years and have been forgotten about. I want to bring their stories with me to remember and to commemorate.”

On her return, she plans to visit schools and talk to them about her experiences and the impact of climate change on Antarctica.

To help with the costs of travelling to Antarctica to take part in this once in a lifetime experience, Niamh has set up a GoFundMe page. She would also love to see Irish, and particularly Louth companies get on board with sponsorship.

Bringing science out into schools and engaging with students is a major part of her work.

For Science Week 2022 she worked with Louth Libraries and Transition Year students at St Louis Secondary School to produce a series of podcasts on science, sports and maths.

And to celebrate women in science, she has organised a panel event with different women involved in the space sector for International Women’s Day taking place on March 7 in Dunsink University.