International Women’s Day – Laura Donovan feeling right at home at Drogheda United

My background has always been football, and I was more into soccer than Gaelic, even though I played Gaelic locally, with the Glen Emmet's. In fact, there were no soccer teams near me for a girl to play and so all my heroes were men - male players at Drogheda United; I supported Liverpool and Ireland, watching Robbie Fowler, Steve McMenaman and John Aldridge - and it didn’t dawn on me at the time that I didn’t have any female role models, but now that there are, I see the importance of it because even when I was told as a child that I couldn't be a coach, I thought they’re probably right because I don't know any female coaches. Because I didn't have the opportunity to play, when I was 14, my dad was going on to the FAI coaching course and I asked him would I be able to do it? Sean McCaffrey was the Regional Development Officer with the FAI at the time and he was running the course and gave me a lot of encouragement to become a coach and really inspired me and told me to get involved with a team and I did with Albion Rovers, coaching the boys' teams there.

I really enjoyed it and worked on summer camps over a few years and started to think that I'd like to make a career out of it, because everyone told me I couldn't as there were no female football coaches. In school I would have been laughed at quite a bit and told to get a real plan as it's not possible.

That motivated me to try it, and someone has to be the first to do things!

One of my heroes growing up was my basketball coach at school Denise Rice. She was also a top referee at the time and probably was the only female coach I knew growing up, and I think she did inspire m.

She also encouraged me as having a female role model in any sport is encouraging for young girls.

I did sports and exercise science at the University of Limerick, and that was actually my first chance to play at age 17, after coaching since I was 14. While I was in university, I was coaching different teams, and continued to do my coaching courses. A year after I left college, I got a job with the FAI working as a development officer In Kildare, where I stayed for 10 years, coaching the u17’s Ireland’s women's team, then the under 16 and 15 Irish girl’s teams.

I also coached the Special Olympics World Games women's team in Athens in Greece and then with the men's team in in LA at two different world games.

I got my UEFA A license which is one of the higher licenses the only one above it as a pro licensee.

When coaching u8s at the start of my career, there were no real issues, as the boys didn’t know any different, but it was a bit different matter when she I got my A Licence and was

coaching the men's team in Leixlip.

I think initially it was probably a bit odd for them and during the first session they were sussing me out, but then after that there was absolutely no issue date.

They knew I've done my A license; they had respect for me, once you start coaching, they forget because it's just football, it is the same for everybody.

It was, and probably still is male dominated but it's becoming a whole lot better with a lot more females coming through coaching courses.

I don’t see myself as a pioneer, as it's just what I wanted to do. I'm passionate about making sure there's opportunities for girls.

First of all, to play and then if they want to get to a high level and aim for international career or to become a footballer they now can. I wouldn't have even said that 10 years ago, but there's a total change and women can become professional footballers now and make a decent living - nothing compared to what the men are on though.

With female footballers, I would always recommend the girls have a backup as well, a lot of them would do college first, and the beauty is in Ireland is the National League is there, they can play at the highest level in the country and study as well.

I’m really delighted to be on board The Drogheda United Women’s Soccer Acadamy which was founded last year.

The club approached me and said this is something they wanted to get off the ground and I was delighted to be asked and really excited about it, but the timing probably wasn't great for me because I was due my first baby in October, but we made it work.

I started last summer working with the underage girls' teams and supporting the coaches there, and then we started our trials for the under 17s to be the first team from the town in the National League.

I keep telling the girls how historic it is and if they fully realise how important they are for the town and for the club and what I'm hoping is that these players will become role models for younger girls.

It wasn’t hard to fill the first squad and we have a mix of players that are local, we have one from Monahan, some from Navan, Trim, North Dublin and then two from Kildare

It's a very high level and we think we found that 18 players who will be good enough to compete in the league this year.

Chairperson Joanna Byrne was in school with me at Greenhill's and I think it’s really important more women fill similar roles across the country.

It's absolutely brilliant because football definitely needs more women in every aspect; administration, refereeing, coaching because like I said, when I didn't see any female coaches, I was thinking could I do can even do that?

Now there's been a change in mindset, and I do commentary for TG4 on the Women’s National League and I think it's amazing that is being shown and people can just turn on telly and watch it and I find there's a greater respect for women in football now

Being a woman working in a what is still a male-dominated area can have its challenges and you don't take your eye off the ball because you want to make sure that you are doing a good job because you want it to be justified, that you're doing a good job and I suppose just do yourself justice.

There’ll come a time when you won’t always have to go that extra mile, it will just be normal.

I had my baby Saoirse in October, and she was a few weeks old out on the training pitch looking at trials with me.

But it’s good for the players to see the reality of women and football, that you might have babies and you might have to breastfeed on the side of a pitch!

In fact, Saoirse was on the pitch at just two days old, as I gave birth in the Lourdes which is just across the road from the grounds, so my husband Eric (Donovan, champion boxer) and I had to drop over and show her where Mammy works!

There’s no denying she will be a lifelong fan now!

Eric and I are both very busy, and we have to write our plans out for the week to try and figure it all out, but we do.

He is also passionate about making sure there's opportunities for female boxers as he knows my story and he knows the struggle Katie Taylor has had to succeed.

The goal now for the Academy is to get established and to build those national league teams under 17 under 19 and women's over the next few years, to get them established and competitive within their leagues, and then for them to last as well and to be there for years to come.

We also have the younger girls' teams in the Louth schoolgirls’ League, we want in the future to see that every age group is covered, and that will come over the next few years because we are building from the foundations up.

I want every girl in the Drogheda and surrounding areas to have an opportunity to play football at whatever level it is that they want to play, and with good facilities.

You look at Megan Campbell who played locally at the start but then as she went on further, had to go to Dublin to play at top level.

Our girls can look at her as a role model, and see she's a professional footballer, playing for Liverpool and for Ireland and now in a World Cup.

That really inspires girls and I'd love to see other girls from Drogheda going on to international level.

And of course, taking to the pitch in a beautiful new stadium would help.

The girls are obviously looking forward to playing Uniter Park this season, but a new stadium would be amazing!