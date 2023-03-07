Louth

International Women’s Day – Laura Donovan feeling right at home at Drogheda United

The advent of the new Drogheda United Women’s Soccer Academy sees one of the country’s most successful coaches return to the region to create local stars of the future. New mum Laura Donovan (nee Cusack) hails from Tullyallen, and tells Alison Comyn she is delighted to be offering young female soccer players opportunities she didn’t have growing up.

Laura Donovan of Drogheda United. Expand

droghedaindependent

Alison Comyn

My background has always been football, and I was more into soccer than Gaelic, even though I played Gaelic locally, with the Glen Emmet's. In fact, there were no soccer teams near me for a girl to play and so all my heroes were men - male players at Drogheda United; I supported Liverpool and Ireland, watching Robbie Fowler, Steve McMenaman and John Aldridge - and it didn’t dawn on me at the time that I didn’t have any female role models, but now that there are, I see the importance of it because even when I was told as a child that I couldn't be a coach, I thought they’re probably right because I don't know any female coaches. Because I didn't have the opportunity to play, when I was 14, my dad was going on to the FAI coaching course and I asked him would I be able to do it? Sean McCaffrey was the Regional Development Officer with the FAI at the time and he was running the course and gave me a lot of encouragement to become a coach and really inspired me and told me to get involved with a team and I did with Albion Rovers, coaching the boys' teams there.

I really enjoyed it and worked on summer camps over a few years and started to think that I'd like to make a career out of it, because everyone told me I couldn't as there were no female football coaches. In school I would have been laughed at quite a bit and told to get a real plan as it's not possible.

