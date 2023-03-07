International Women’s Day – Joanna Byrne scored a unique double when she took over the reins at Drogheda United

Joanna Byrne made history on the double last year, as not only was she appointed the first female chair of a League of Ireland club, but also the youngest ever at just 37 years of age.

She took the reins as interim chairperson last November after Conor Hoey stepped down – her position will be formalised at this month's AGM.

“For Drogheda United to be the first League of Ireland club to appoint the first female chair is monumental and paves the way for every other club in the league to look at their boards and top tables and start reflecting gender balance,” she says. “That’s not being done in what is predominantly a man’s world, and I’ve very proud of the club for that step.”

One man who would be exceptionally proud of Joanna’s achievement is her grandfather Michael Byrne.

“Football in Drogheda is in my DNA, as my granddad Mick Byrne was chairman of this club and built this ground,” explains Joanna. “I practically grew up here, spending a lot of time here as a child, as we lived with Grandad and with the whole family into it too.”

A prominent businessman in the town, she says he passed on a genuine passion and love for the game.

“We were all diehard Drogs fans, but It wasn’t just them, it was whoever would be playing, but he gave me a real grá for the game and the club,” she says. “If I can build on the legacy he left behind, and do him proud, that would be very special to me and to the whole family.”

She says she can often feel his presence in the grounds.

“And my dad too if I’m honest, as I never met him and to know these grounds haven’t changed since they were coming to matches, and they both stood on the pitch or in the bar – well when I walk in the door I feel like I’m coming home.”

As a teenager, Joanna started coming to the matches on her own, as well as volunteering for the club, running the away buses to all the matches.

“I have just been a lifelong fan since then really, so it is an incredible honour to be chairperson now and am really looking forward to an exciting future with them.

Joanna never played but knows the intricacies and of course the rules of football like the back of her hand.

“I couldn’t kick a ball to save to life – it would go arseways quicker than where it was supposed to go, and I don’t mind you quoting me on that,” she says with a laugh. “And I can explain the offside rule to anyone – my poor grandad would turn in his grave if I didn’t - with nowhere else I would rather be on a Friday night than standing in the terraces with the fans, cheering on the players.”

Joanna was born and bred in Yellowbatter, and still lives a stone's throw from there now in Pearse Park

Daughter of Martina Byrne and Joseph Stowe – who died when her mum was six months pregnant - Joanna is a proud past pupil of Greenhills, where she excelled at Maths and Art.

“I actually went to school with Laura Donovan, who’s just taken over our Women’s Academy here, and she was someone I really admired in school, and I was someone who loved football, but she was the only girl I knew who played football,” she recalls. “To have her on board from this year as well is great.”

Joanna took her passion for numbers to third level when she studied Accounting and Finance in DkIT, working in that sector for a while.

“I have a photographic memory for numbers, and I find it really easy, so that was a natural fit for me,” she says. “I loved music too, and people may be surprised to hear I played coronet in the Lourdes Brass Band for nearly 20 years, and still play!”

While her grandad fueled her passion on the pitch, her greatest inspiration off the pitch is her mother Martina.

"She is phenomenal and there is no one like her; she such a strong, formidable woman,” she says, allowing a softer chink to appear momentarily. “She’s been my mam, my dad, my best friend, my mentor and I wouldn’t be anywhere without her; and I certainly wouldn’t be sitting here today.”

It was her mam who inspired another feather in her daughter’s cap; Joanna has been a local Sinn Fein councillor since 2016, something she says she never would have considered before her surprise selection.

“I fell into politics, getting that too from Mam as she was a political activist for Sinn Fein, but I had no real aspirations for political life,” explains Joanna. “It wasn’t until I was campaigning with Imelda Munster for the General Election in 2016, and I was very passionate about that as I wanted to see a female TD for the county for the first time, that the party noticed me, and they selected me to take her seat.”

Even though her entry into local politics wasn’t planned, she says she loves the town and would do anything to help better it.

“I am Drogheda to the core, and what better way to represent the town than to improve the lives of the people in the town,” she says. “It’s something that I have settled into in the last seven years, and I hope to stay as long as I can.”

One of five children – Dean, Wayne, Aaron and Aoife are all Drogs supporters – she says she has a good man at her side to help her with all of this!

“I have a solid partner in Mattie Casey and even though he is a GAA and rugby man, he has been a strong support since I started all of this,” she explains. “It must be true love, as he’s a Meathman but even attends the Friday night matches now and is now a top fan!”

Joanna took over as interim chairperson in November, and said it was in very strong hands before that and is in a healthy state.

“Conor Hoey has been a phenomenal chairman over the last four years, building on the legacy of his dad Vincent, who would have been very proud of the work he put in,” she says. “He turned the club around, stablised the finances, put a lot of good structures in places, particularly the hiring of Hubert Murphy as General Manager, and we’ve had a good couple of strong years on the pitch, promoted from the first division, staying up in the Premier division, and we are holding our own.”

Joanna’s day to day role draws on her financial skills at times when it comes to finalising a playing budget, assisting with player signings, assisting with commercial sponsorship.

“I have the board in nearly every week, focusing on the financing of the club and investors, there’s working with the players and academy, and also with Louth County Council to secure land for a new stadium, as well as funding for that, so my weeks are very busy,” explains Joanna. “No two days are the same, and I am positively optimistic for the future, even though we have many challenges to face still.”

As the only female chairperson across all 20 League of Ireland clubs, Joanna feels many members are still getting used to a woman at the helm.

“I’ve felt no resistance within the club here or in the town, as everyone knows me and my passion for the Drogs, but it’s not the same reflected throughout the wider domestic league circle,” she explains. “I haven’t had anything negative, or anything stand in my way, but if they do, they’ll soon learn quick!”

Joanna hopes she can be a role model to other women within the sport and encourage other clubs to follow suit in promoting women to managerial positions, but for now Is firmly focused on the club’s future.

“It’s too soon to talk legacy, but being the first female chair is always going to be mine, no matter what,” she says proudly. “I would love to be another Byrne to deliver a new stadium for Drogheda United, but I also want to create a stable, lifelong structure for generations to come.

“I also want to work hard with the academy and women’s team, building our youth and keeping the club in a strong position and if those structures are in place, there’ll always be a Drogheda United whether it’s men’s, women’s or children’s, and it’s too important to me and the town to let anything happen to that.”