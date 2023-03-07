Louth

International Women’s Day – Joanna Byrne scored a unique double when she took over the reins at Drogheda United

Joanna Byrne made history on the double last year, as not only was she appointed the first female chair of a League of Ireland club, but also the youngest ever at just 37 years of age.

She took the reins as interim chairperson last November after Conor Hoey stepped down – her position will be formalised at this month's AGM.

