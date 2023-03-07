International Womens Day events around Dundalk

Veronica Duffy, Mary Dixon and Ethna Tiernan at the Dundalk Women's Shed tea party in The Oriel Centre. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

COFFEE MORNING FOR WOMEN’S AID

The Imperial Hotel are hosting a coffee morning for Women’s Aid on Wednesday March 8 from 8am to 12noon.

All proceeds from tea and coffee sales will be going to Woman’s Aid. Everyone is welcome to go along and show their support.

ART WORKSHOP

Castlebellingham artist Caoimhe O’Dwyer is holding a workshop on Wednesday morning from 10am to 12pm in the Iontas Centre, Castleblayney, to coincide with her current exhibition ‘Reconnected’.

She is inviting people to go along and paint some beautiful postcards inspired by themes of renewal, spring and rebirth to send to amazing women in your lives. All materials supplied.

Email david@iontascastleblayney to book a place or box office 042 9753400

MENOPAUSE NUTRITION

Medicinal chef Rachel Graham will give a talk on how diet and nutrition may help women as they go through the menopause on Wednesday evening from 7.30pm to 9.30pm in Ravensdale Community Centre.

To register contact Venora on 087 647 9715 or Clodagh on 086 0461781. This is a free event organised by Cooley Peninsula Connect Well.

WOMEN’S WELLNESS MORNING

Enjoy a morning of wellness through meditation and yoga in the Dolmen Centre, Omeath, from 10.00am to 12.30pm.

CRAOBH RUA

Craobh Rua Muirhevnamor are hosting a Women’s Multi-Cultural Community Breakfast and Wellness morning from 11am to 2pm. Contact Jacinta on 089 9672561.

CREATIVE SPARK DOWNTOWN

There will be a pop-up exhibition of the Creative Spark Decade of Centenaries’ Book project accompanied by artist talks about the project, processes and inspirations in the Creative Spark Downtown Hub, Clanbrassil St on Wednesday March 8 at 7pm. Refreshments will also be provided. To register contact Ciara at ciara@creativespark.ie or phone 935 4684.

LIBRARY TALK

Dr. Ciara Stewart is presenting her brilliant talk, ‘the Women's Mission" - An Examination of Irish Women’s Political Movements in the 19th Century and their Role in the Fight for Women’s Franchise. in Dundalk Library on Wednesday at 6.30pm. No booking required.

BLACKROCK WOMEN IN SPORT

Blackrock Community Centre is hosting Women in Sport events all week with taster sessions in karate and Aikado. Bedtime badminton on Friday from 7pm to 9pm – wear pyjamas and enjoy hot chocolate and treats.

