International students arriving in Dundalk with their bags and nowhere to stay

International students are arriving in Dundalk with their bags and discovering that they have nowhere to stay, according to Niamh Fallon, Dundalk Institute of Technology Students’ Union President.

"We are getting three or four calls every day from international students who can’t get accommodation,” she says. “Some students don’t realise they have to arrange their own accommodation and they are arriving here with their bags.”

She says that while a lot local residents have responded to pleas by the Students’ Union to provide digs for students attending the Dublin Road campus, there is still a shortage of accommodation for overseas students who require somewhere to stay seven days a week.

She says that some of students are staying with relatives in Dublin and are commuting while others are couch-surfing with friends.

"The students who are commuting from Dublin can avail of the 50% travel discount but it’s very tough for them.”

Niamh adds that the poor public transport network makes it difficult for students in rural areas to get to college.

“There’s lots of places that there’s no direct bus to Dundalk – there isn’t even a bus direct bus from Newry to Dundalk.”

The increased fuel costs are also impacting on the many students who drive to DkIT from throughout Louth and neighbouring counties.

"The price of petrol and diesel has gone up and we also have to pay €2 a day for parking which adds up to €40 a month.

She says that the Students’ Union will be focusing on reaching out to students whose mental health is suffering because they have nowhere to stay or are suffering financial hardship.