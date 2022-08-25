International recognition for Dundalk based researcher Dr Orla Moran

Dundalk based researcher Dr Orla Moran, who is based at the NetwellCASALA centre at DkIT has been awarded an internationally recognised mentorship.

Dr. Moran, who is a native of Dundalk, is set to begin the two year mentorship aimed at supporting early career researchers in the area of contextual behavioural science (CBS), a new and emerging specialty in the field of psychology.

The award will see Dr Moran mentored by Dr David Gillanders, Head of Clinical and Health Psychology at the University of Edinburgh.

Dr Moran has had her research published in numerous academic journals and has represented DkIT at a number of international academic conferences. Her research in Dundalk has included working with families of children with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) through the Changing Lives project.

More recently, she was involved in the design and testing of a hybrid digital/in-person solution to address worry and anxiety experienced by older adults with heart conditions. In April last year, Dr Moran’s contribution to the field of psychology was recognised with a prestigious appointment to the Editorial Board for the Journal of Contextual Behavioural Science (JCBS), the international research journal for this specialised field of psychology. In addition to reviewing article submissions for inclusion in the journal, Dr Moran’s role includes encouraging specialists to submit their research for publication, as well as contributing to the ongoing development of the journal, including reviewing proposals for special issues of the research and practice publication.

Dr Moran is currently working on the SEURO project, a collaboration between NetwellCASALA, Trinity College Dublin, IBM Research Ireland and other partners across Ireland and Europe. Within SEURO, NetwellCASALA are leading a trial of the digital health platform ProACT, designed and developed at NetwellCASALA, to support people with multiple chronic health conditions to self-manage.

Volunteers, over 65 years of age with two or more conditions (respiratory, cardiac, or diabetes) are currently being recruited to participate in the SEURO trial.