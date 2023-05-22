International Nurses Day celebrated in Louth County Hospital

Yvonne Burke, Assistant Director of Nursing presenting The Preceptor of the year award to Orla Fitzsimons for the commitment of teaching to students at their CLE at the International Nurses Day at the Louth County Hospital

Adrian Cleary, Director of Nursing presenting the Director of Nursing award to Niamh Lynn at the International Nurses Day at the Louth County Hospital.

Yvonne Burke Assistant Director of Nursing presenting the Nightingale Award to Michelle Finnegan at the International Nurses Day at Louth County Hospital

The dedication of the 120 nurses who work in the Louth County Hospital was acknowledged as International Nurses Day was celebrated in the Dundalk hospital.

“This has been an absolutely amazing day,” assistant director of nursing Yvonne Burke said, noting that the theme of this year’s event was ‘Our Nurses Our Future’.

‘“Having come through a global pandemic, we’re here to celebrate what everyone has done. There has been learning and it’s important for nurses to take that learning forward to implement change, to improve the health service.“

The hospital’s nursing staff is drawn from many countries and the Indian Ambassador to Ireland, His Excellency Akhileshi Mishra, who was unable to accept an invitation to attend the event, sent his best wishes.

“I would like to applaud the role played by all nurses in Ireland during the Corona pandemic, the worst global crisis since the Second World War,” he said in a letter. “Through their frontline duty with exemplary dedication and a spirit of service, nurses have left an indelible mark on the society as a whole.”

He specially acknowledged the “unflinching support” given by a large number of Indian nurses working in the healthcare sector in Ireland.

This was the first year that International Nurses Day was properly celebrated in the hospital since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic – celebrations that included a lot of beautiful cakes.

Awards were presented to three staff members.

Michelle Finnegan was presented with the Nightingale Award for excellent in nursing: Orla Fitzsimons was presented with the Preceptorship Award for looking after new staff, and the Director of Nursing Award for outstanding nursing, showing care, compassion and commitment was presented to Niamh Lynn.