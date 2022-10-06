Intact Software’s Justin Lawlor gets to ring NY Stock Exchange bell as Dundalk company celebrates 30th birthday

The EOY 2022 finalists pictured at the ringing of the bell at the New York Stock Exchange are: Justin Lawless of Intact Software, Stephen Nolan of Nutritics, Cathal Faye of PrePay Power, Fionn Lahart of OneProjects, Mick Sleine of ROBUS, Ciaran Cusack of Conack Construction, Andrew Lynas of Lynas Foodservice, Michelle Daly of P&G cards, Helen Cahill of InvoiceFair, Martin McKay of Texthelp and Greg Bradley of BLK BOX

Dundalk’s Justin Lawless of Intact Software was among a group over 100 of Ireland’s best and brightest entrepreneurs, who last month travelled to Austin, Texas, USA and New York for the annual EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ CEO Retreat. Justin, who is Intact’s CEO, is a finalist in the 2022 EY Entrepreneur Of The Year competition.

Intact Software is celebrating its 30th birthday this year and has launched a major fundraiser, Intact 30 for 30 with the aim of raising €30,000 for charities in communities where they have operations in both Ireland and the UK.

The Irish charities are SOSAD (Save Our Sons and Daughters), Gary Kelly Cancer Centre, Make-a-Wish, and The Birches Alzheimer Day Centre. In the UK funds will go to the mental health charity MIND, MacMillan Cancer Support, NSPCC, and the Hospice of St Francis Berkhamsted.

As part of this drive to raise funds for the charities chosen by staff, they have set up a GoFundMe page alongside a challenge for staff to run, walk, bike, swim or row 300km in 30 days during the month of October.

Outlining the reasons for the appeal, the company says: “Everyone on our Intact team has been impacted by one of the above: Whether it's mental health issues, cancer, a sick child, or someone suffering from Parkinson's/Alzheimer's, we are all aware of the devastating effects each illness carries.

“Some of us have also seen the fantastic work some organisations do to help people with cancer, mental health issues, Parkinson's/Alzheimer's, or treat sick kids. Some of those efforts can be life-changing. But behind that incredible work is increased demand for their services and soaring costs. Costs that sometimes are not covered by government funding.

“The €30,000 we raise will help these organisations continue the amazing work they do daily for the people in our communities.