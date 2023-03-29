Intact Software CEO Justin Lawless attends EY Entrepreneur Of The Year event

Justin Lawless, CEO Intact Software and Fionn Lahart, Chief Executive Officer & co-founder One Projects, Dublin, at The EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ (EOY) alumni community gathering in Dublin

Justin Lawless, CEO of Dundalk firm Intact Software was among the group of Ireland’s brightest and most talented entrepreneurial minds who gathered at The Intercontinental Hotel in Dublin on Friday March 24 for the annual EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Spring Energiser.

The event offered leading entrepreneurs the opportunity to engage with like-minded business leaders, share ideas and experiences and discuss how they are embracing opportunities to enhance and grow their businesses in a world full of challenges.

It aimed to drive the conversation on how Irish entrepreneurs can continue to tackle many of the biggest challenges facing business and the world today including rising cost of living, inflation, and sustainability.

Speakers included EY Ireland Chief Economist Loretta O’Sullivan, Stewart Kenny (Paddy Power), Dr Ronan Glynn, EY Ireland Health Sector Lead, David McWilliams, Faye Drouillard (Wake Up Capital), Vincent Cleary (Glenisk), David McRedmond (An Post), Norman Crowley (Cool Planet) and Donald Ewing (Dyslexia Association of Ireland). The keynote speech was delivered by Minister for Environment, Climate, Communications and Transport, Eamon Ryan.