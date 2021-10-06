Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 12.3°C Dublin

Inquest into death of tragic road crash victim adjourned

The late Barry Griffin. Expand

Close

The late Barry Griffin.

The late Barry Griffin.

The late Barry Griffin.

argus

Margaret Roddy

The inquest hearing into the death of 17-year-old Barry Griffin from Castle Heights, Dundalk, who died when the car in which he was travelling as a passenger was involved in a collision at Ballymascanlon has been adjourned.

The Coroners Court in Dundalk heard that the teenager was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident at 11,30pm on October 20th 2020.

He was identified by his great-aunt Sharon Brennan who went to the scene after getting a message from her son-in-law that there was an accident at Ballymascanlon and that Barry was dead.

The inquest heard that a post-mortem had found that the deceased had sustained multiple injuries including fractures, lacerations and haemorrhaging.  A toxicology report found absolutely no trace of alcohol or drugs in his system, said County Coroner Mr Ronan Maguire BL.

This is Louth Newsletter

Your weekly fix of local news and sport headlines from Louth, direct to your inbox

This field is required

He adjourned the inquest at the request of the State as there is a prosecution pending.

Most Watched

Privacy