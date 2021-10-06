Inquest into death of tragic road crash victim adjourned

The inquest hearing into the death of 17-year-old Barry Griffin from Castle Heights, Dundalk, who died when the car in which he was travelling as a passenger was involved in a collision at Ballymascanlon has been adjourned.

The Coroners Court in Dundalk heard that the teenager was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident at 11,30pm on October 20th 2020.

He was identified by his great-aunt Sharon Brennan who went to the scene after getting a message from her son-in-law that there was an accident at Ballymascanlon and that Barry was dead.

The inquest heard that a post-mortem had found that the deceased had sustained multiple injuries including fractures, lacerations and haemorrhaging. A toxicology report found absolutely no trace of alcohol or drugs in his system, said County Coroner Mr Ronan Maguire BL.

He adjourned the inquest at the request of the State as there is a prosecution pending.