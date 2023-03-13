Inquest hears how a fun day in Laytown ended in tragedy for young man (22) struck by train

A day out at Laytown beach for two young friends ended in utter tragedy when one of them – a 22-year-old man – was killed after being struck by a train at Gormanston Railway Station in September last year, an inquest was told.

Bettystown dad of one Jonathon “Johnny” Hughes Flanagan, who was living in Castleland Parkway, Balbriggan, died on September 14th as he and his friend crossed the track after an enjoyable day out at Laytown. The inquest into his death was conducted by Co Meath Coroner Nathaniel Lacy at Trim Courthouse.

A statement from Patrick Sheehy, who was with Jonathon on the day but was unable to attend the inquest due to unforeseen circumstances, was read into the record by Inspector Michael O’Keeffe. In it he said he had known Jonathon for seven years. On the morning of the accident Jonathon had called to his house and they spent the day together before heading for Laytown at about 6.30. They went to Alverno House. They and two girls they were with had a few drinks and played pool. At around 8pm or 9pm they left Alverno and headed for Laytown station.

Patrick said they boarded a train but a short time later he (Patrick) realised he had forgotten he had left his Gucci sunglasses behind in Laytown. Jonathon had left his wallet or phone behind. They decided to get off the train and go back to retrieve the items. They both got off at Gormanston.

When the train pulled away they immediately decided to cross over the track. “I jumped down first and Jonathon jumped down behind me. I was still on my hands and knees when I looked around and seen a white light coming towards us. I seen it was a train. I started to shout to Jonathon to get up quickly . He tried so hard to get up but he couldn’t. I tried to help him but within seconds the train took him. It looked like it was miles away but it wasn’t. I knew Jonathon was hit but I didn’t know he was gone. I walked along the platform until the train was gone”.

He had then discovered Jonathon’s body. He checked his pulse.

“I kept pushing at him asking was he OK. I jumped back up onto the platform and screaming. I got so scared. I ran out onto the road to try and stop traffic to try and tell them my friend had been hit by a train but no one would stop, probably because it was late at night and I was screaming so I went back to the station. I was just laying on the ground wishing it was OK and the next thing I remember is a Garda coming over and picking me up. Before this happened Jonathon was in great humour, the best I seen for a long time. He had a lovely red tracksuit on and had a pair of red runners”.

He said that neither of them had much to drink, about four Bulmers each. “I wish I could have done something but there was nothing I could do to help him. I tried but it all happened so quick”.

Garda Sergeant Eoin Treacy, Ashbourne told the inquest that at 9.32pm on September 14th, he learned from Irish Rail that two people had been struck by a train at Gormanston station. He learned that a Garda patrol car was on its way from Laytown and he and Sergeant Doyle made their way to the scene.

An update was provided by Garda Brian Dunne from Laytown who said that one male was deceased and another was receiving treatment for shock. His name was Patrick Sheehy (31) from Balbriggan who said he was crossing the tracks with his friend Jonathon when Jonathon was struck by a train travelling Northbound.

The Garda said he then met members of the emergency services from Dublin, Louth, National Ambulance service and Irish Rail personnel. He found Mr Hughes Flanagan’s body on the Northern platform. The point of impact appeared to be in line with the pedestrian access gate at the scene.

Sergeant mark Doyle made his way Northbound to the train which had stopped about a kilometre from the station. There were 115 passengers along with a driver and train inspector on board.

The Garda said he went to Howth Junction where he got access to CCTV covering Gormanston. He said on the footage he saw two passengers disembark the southbound train Dundalk to Pearse Station onto the Southbound platform at 9.18pm. He noted the clothing being worn by both men and was able to recognise Jonathon from an identity card he had located earlier at the accident scene.

He said he saw the men cross the track and then saw Jonathon being struck by the train. Based on his observations Jonathon had not seen the train and he could not take any action to avoid the impact. No one else played any part in what he described as “a tragic accident”.

He later visited Jonathon’s mother Ann (54) in Balbriggan and obtained a DNA sample from her to help with identification.

Consultant pathologist Professor Muna Sabah who carried out a post mortem on the body of Jonathon said that death had occurred from multi-skeletal and organ injuries. His death would have been instantaneous. A jury returned a verdict of misadventure. Extending his sympathy to the family of the deceased Co Meath Coroner Nathaniel Lacy said “I can’t imagine what the last number of months have been like for you all in the very tragic nature of the circumstances of his death”.

He was joined in those sentiments by Inspector Michael O’Keeffe on behalf of the Garda Siochana and by solicitor Gerald O’Herlihy who extended condolences on behalf of Translink, Irish Rail and the driver of the train.