Inquest hears father of two died when tree fell on his car during Storm Ophelia

Fintan Goss, the 33 year-old Louth man who died instantly when a tree fell onto his car during Storm Ophelia on the afternoon of October 16th 2017 during Ireland’s first ‘red alert’ weather warning, hadn’t wanted to go to work that day, an inquest into his death was told today.

The father of two was driving home from work when a large tree fell onto his Vauxhall Insignia car at Annaskeagh, Ravensdale, on the old Dundalk to Newry Road.

He suffered severe head injuries which resulted in ‘almost instant’ death.

A Garda who attended at the scene said that the wind was so strong that emergency service workers had difficulty in standing up. The weather conditions were ‘hazzardous’ and hindered the efforts of the emergency services.

In a deposition read to the hearing, she described how she had crawled into the back of the car and negotiated her way under and over branches to reach the driver, who was lifeless.

A paramedic who attended at the scene could not detect any vital signs.

The tree which had fallen on his car was so large that the fire brigade equipment wasn’t strong enough to remove it from the car and Louth County Council had to be called to assist in cutting up the tree so that emergency services could access the car.

Dr Pascal Malone pronounced Mr Goss dead at 5pm.

The fire brigade personal cut the roof of the car and removed the body, which was taken to the Louth County Hospital.

Mr Goss’s wallet and driver’s licence were located and his wedding band was removed from his finger. Prior to that Gardai had established his identify through the car registration number.

His body was formally identified by Detective Garda Darren Kirwan who knew him personally.

Pathologist Dr John Ryan who carried out the post mortem said the cause of death was severe head injury consistent with a tree collapsing onto the roof of a car. Death would have ‘close to instant’. He told County Coroner Mr Ronan Maguire that Mr Goss wouldn’t have felt anything.

Mr Peter Callaghan ,Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer of Mr Goss’s employers financial services company SMT Fund Services Ireland Ltd told the inquest that the company was contractually obliged to provide information to its clients.

"Financial services are a critical service,” he said, adding that the government had not issued a directive for companies to close.

He said the company did not have working from home capabilities for staff at the time and it was necessary for Mr Goss to be at work on the date in question. Part of Mr Goss’s role as supervisor was to review and sign off on the valuations when they were completed.

He said that the weather had been calm that morning and once critical work was completed, staff could go home. The office had not closed and staff could stay in the office or go home.

"Fintan Goss was a very popular member of staff,” he said, adding that the company extended its sympathy to Pamela and family.

Barrister Mr Hugh O’Keeffe who acted for Pamela Goss and the family of Fintan Goss, said that Mr Goss had not wanted to go to work that morning.

He argued that financial services were not a critical service and that designation had only come in under the COVID restrictions.

While the Government had not issued a specific direction for businesses to close, there were strong advice from Met Eireann that people were not to travel and a plethora of information in the media about how bad the storm was.

He argued that the whole country was watching as the eye of the storm moved up from the south west.

Mr Callaghan said that they had tried to work around the weather warning and had looked at what valuations had to be done and people who were not required could go home before the storm hit.

"We said go home or stay in the office.”

He repeated that they didn’t have working from home facilities at the time, either in terms of technology or broadband.

It was a traumatic event and the first weather warning that they had seen.

‘We learn from these things and try to do better.”

"All I can say is that we very much regret the loss of Fintan. He was a very popular worker. It was a terrible event and a great tragedy.”

Mr O’Keeffe said that Mr Goss didn’t want to go into work that day.

Coroner Mr Ronan Maguire commented that Mr Callaghan had given evidence that Mr Goss was a critical worker and they would have to accept that.

"With respect, the family doesn’t accept,” said Mr O’Keeffe, adding that the company had plenty of opportunity to have worked around the situation.

Returning a verdict of accidental death, Mr Maguire expressed his heartfelt sympathy to Mr Goss’s family, whom he described as as ‘a bright intelligent hard worker, very much valued to the company”, whose family were distraught at his loss.