An information day for new arrivals to Dundalk took place last week in the Carnbeg Hotel, which is being used as a Direct Provision for asylum seekers, with several state agencies present to provide details on the services which they provide.

This inter agency information day was organised by the LMETB Adult Educational Guidance Service .

Ten agencies, including Adult Learning Service LMETB, VTOS LMETB , BTEI LMETB, LMETB Adult Educational Guidance Service , Culture Connect, Fáilte Isteach, Dundalk Library, The Volunteer Centre, Money Advice & Budgeting Service (MABS), EmployAbility, O'Fiaich Institute of Further Education, Intero (DSP), Louth Leader Partnership, Local Employment Service, had stands and staff to help the residents source information and courses.

Many people have only been in Dundalk for a few weeks, and this gave the staff present the opportunity to explain the opportunities available and answer any questions. This is the second visit to the centre for LMETB Adult Educational Guidance Service and LMETB Adult Leaning Service Dundalk, many learners have already been accessed for English languages classes and started their learning journey with us.

The one stop shop approach proved very successful as many people are new to the area and the Ireland and are lacking the information to access the various services. The agencies were gratefully received by the learners and the event went on for an additional hour as people were still registering for courses.

The staff from the services were very knowledgeable about each other’s services and the collaboration between agencies was very evident. The learners moved seamless lee from one stand to the other.

At least 30 learners signed up and were assessed for appropriate courses with LMETB and most of these courses will be starting in the next three weeks.

Stands were also able to provide promotional materials such as books and workbooks and these were greatly appreciated by the learners many of whom are looking for constructive activities to get involved in while they are in this temporary accommodation.

Anyone looking for information about courses for adults available in the Dundalk area please contact LMETB Adult Educational Guidance Service, text (087) 2300195 or email laegis@lmetb.ie