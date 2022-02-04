Increased fines for parking on footpaths welcomed

The fixed charge is set to double from €40 to €80

Motorists who park on footpaths, cycle lanes and bus lanes now face paying a €80 fine under new charges brought in on February first.

Cllr Maeve Yore welcomed the increases at the Municipal District of Dundalk meeting and asked if the Council was going to enforce the changes and if the traffic wardens were aware of them.

Senior Executive Willie Walsh replied that the fines for parking on the pavement are being increased from €40 to €80.

The Council is advertising this on their website and twitter account and the traffic wardens were ready to issue tickets,’ he said.

He added that as it wasn’t a bye-laws issue but national legislation, the fines could be issued anytime and not just during the hours for pay-parking. The gardai would also be involved in enforcing the legislation.

The issue of motorists parking on footpaths and blocking the way for wheelchair users and people pushing prams has been highlighted by councillors over the years.