Increase in numbers receiving Pandemic Unemployment Payment

Premium
There’s been an increase number of people receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) in Louth although it remains much lower than it was this time last year when large sectors of the economy were closed.
The number of Louth recipients was 2,375 on January 11th compared to 2,106 the previous week.
When PUP payments were at their peak last year on February 9th, the figure stood at 13,514 in Louth, while it was 17,121 on May 4th at the peak in 2020.
The sectors with the highest number of people in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment nationally are accommodation and food service activities (16,098), followed by wholesale and retail trade (12,207) and administrative and support service activities (8,070).
The latest figures from the Department of Social Protection also show that there has been a considerable increase in the number of people in Louth in receipt of Enhanced Illness Benefit due to COVID-19.
This has jumped from 7,309 to December 21st 2020 to the current figure of 9,837 on January 11th.