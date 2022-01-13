Louth

Increase in numbers receiving Pandemic Unemployment Payment

The numbers receiving PUP payments in Louth increased in January. Expand

Margaret Roddy

There’s been an increase number of people receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) in Louth although it remains much lower than it was this time last year when large sectors of the economy were closed.

The number of Louth recipients was 2,375 on January 11th compared to 2,106 the previous week.

