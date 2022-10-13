Increase in domestic violence refuge places for Dundalk: ‘My intention that everyone who needs refuge will have access to it’ Justice Minister

Dundalk is among a number of locations where additional refuge places are being created for women fleeing domestic violence.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee confirmed that as part of the ‘Third National Strategy’, the Department of Justice will advance recommendations made in a Tusla review to improve how effectively refuge places are being delivered.

"The strategy contains actions for doing so both in the immediate and longer term and commits to the delivery of 24 refuge places currently underway in Wexford, Dundalk and Navan by 2024 with all units in priority locations delivered by the end of the strategy in 2026,” Minister McEntee told the Dail.

“It is my intention that every person who needs a refuge space will have access to one. I fully acknowledge the need for a significant increase in the provision of refuge spaces and I am committed to achieving this in order to ensure that victims have a safe place when they need it.”

She added: “In June, I brought to Government Zero Tolerance: the Third National Strategy to combat Domestic, Sexual and Gender-based violence. The Strategy has a particular focus on prevention, and on ensuring victims are better supported. As part of this it contains actions for nationwide delivery of refuge accommodation.

The Strategy commits to the delivery of additional refuge spaces nationally and aims to address the current shortfall, double the number of refuge spaces in the medium term, and meet the targets set out in the Istanbul Convention in the longer term. This will be the fastest ever expansion of refuge spaces. By the end of the strategy we aim to have over 280 refuge spaces, and we will also work to deliver additional safe homes as a key part of this.”

Tusla, the Child and Family Agency completed a review of accommodation services for victims of domestic, sexual and gender-based violence which, the Minister explaiend “identified a number of priority locations where there is a particular urgency. It is my intention to use the findings of this review as one of the ways to address gaps in the provision of refuge places.”

“A key recommendation of the Tusla review is to provide more safe accommodation with a focus on short-term safe ‘emergency’ accommodation. Further analysis, as well as the work of an Inter-Departmental Group on the provision of domestic violence accommodation, has identified 12 locations nationwide where the delivery of additional family refuge spaces would have the most impact, if prioritised.”

“A practical approach will be taken to achieve targets as many factors can influence the speed at which a project is delivered such as, the identification of a suitable site or building, planning processes, tendering processes, appointment of contractors, etc. The areas identified are a priority for the development of refuge accommodation and every effort will be made to ensure this happens as speedily as possible while ensuring a high standard of quality.”