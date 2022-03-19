Louth

In Pictures: Delight in Ardee on St Patrick’s Day

One participant on the parade route by bike. Expand
Ann Marie and Tiorleach Oâ€™Murchu at the Ardee St. Patrickâ€™s Day Parade. Expand
Stabannon Parnells promoting their wedding draw. Expand
Eight year old Adan pictured on his first ever St. Patrick&rsquo;s Day parade in Ireland. Expand
The pupils of Scoil Mhuire na Trocaire. Expand
The Carroll family at the parade. Expand
Square United. Expand
Ardee Boxing Club. Expand
The McDonoughs from Dunleer at the parade. Expand
The flora and fauna of Ardee Bog was highlighted in the parade. Expand
There were lots of vintage vehicles in the parade. Expand
The McKenny clan at the parade on Thursday. Expand
The Carroll family at the parade. Expand
St. Josephâ€™s Pipe Band. Expand
In Ardee for the parade were Olivia and Hughie Ward and Grace Callan. Expand
An Air Corps fly over at the Ardee parade. Expand
The flora and fauna of Ardee Bog was highlighted in the parade. Expand
John Mitchells GFC in the parade. Expand
Luke, Matthew and James at the parade. Expand
The Dillon Family in Ardee for the parade. Expand
Anna and David Cooney. Expand
Ardee Concert Band leading the parade. Expand
Big smiles from the Stabannon Parnells. Expand
Cu Chulainn Archers in the parade. Expand
Stabannon Parnells. Expand
The Byrne family from Purcellstown. Expand
The Hickeys pictured at the parade. Expand
The Carolan family at the parade. Expand
St. Josephâ€™s Pipe Band. Expand
Ukranians living locally at the Ardee Parade. Expand
A vintage Massey Ferguson. Expand
Stabannon Parnells. Expand
John Mitchells GFC in the parade. Expand
Barry Duffy with his girls Emily and Lucy and their grandparets Noeleen and Eugene Kelly. Expand
Scoraiocht Lann Leire in the parade. Expand

