In Pictures: Delight in Ardee on St Patrick’s Day

Louth
Saturday, 19 March 2022
See the gallery above for all the wonderful pics from the parade
One participant on the parade route by bike.
Ann Marie and Tiorleach Oâ€™Murchu at the Ardee St. Patrickâ€™s Day Parade.
Stabannon Parnells promoting their wedding draw.
Eight year old Adan pictured on his first ever St. Patrick’s Day parade in Ireland.
The pupils of Scoil Mhuire na Trocaire.
The Carroll family at the parade.
Square United.
Ardee Boxing Club.
The McDonoughs from Dunleer at the parade.
The flora and fauna of Ardee Bog was highlighted in the parade.
There were lots of vintage vehicles in the parade.
The McKenny clan at the parade on Thursday.
St. Josephâ€™s Pipe Band.
In Ardee for the parade were Olivia and Hughie Ward and Grace Callan.
An Air Corps fly over at the Ardee parade.
John Mitchells GFC in the parade.
Luke, Matthew and James at the parade.
The Dillon Family in Ardee for the parade.
Anna and David Cooney.
Ardee Concert Band leading the parade.
Big smiles from the Stabannon Parnells.
Cu Chulainn Archers in the parade.
Stabannon Parnells.
The Byrne family from Purcellstown.
The Hickeys pictured at the parade.
The Carolan family at the parade.
Ukranians living locally at the Ardee Parade.
A vintage Massey Ferguson.
Barry Duffy with his girls Emily and Lucy and their grandparets Noeleen and Eugene Kelly.
Scoraiocht Lann Leire in the parade.
March 19 2022 10:16 AM
