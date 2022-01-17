Imelda Munster’s goals for the New Year

Imelda Munster tells of her goals for the New Year

“Last year was a terrible year for people from all walks of life in Louth, with lockdowns, restrictions and massive amounts of uncertainty.”

Sinn Fein TD, Imelda Munster provided her thoughts from the last year highlighting the mixed messages from government along with the lack of available PCR test appointments and confusion concerning antigen tests failed to ease people’s concerns throughout the pandemic.

"But I hope as we face into the new year that we are at the beginning of the end of the pandemic, and people will be able to get back to living their lives free from the fear of Covid-19.”

Deputy Munster promises to keep pressure on the government, pushing for movement on the Port Access Northern Cross Route, an ongoing issue for 15 years.

She is going to continue advocating for a new Garda Station for East Meath.

"Housing continues to be a huge issue in Drogheda and across the county, particularly the length of time people have to wait on the council list for social housing. For those who don’t qualify for social housing, there have been extraordinary increases in the cost of buying a family home.”

Deputy Munster continued, “It is clear over the last 12 months that government housing is not working – it is simply making the problems worse.”

Sinn Féin will this year continue to push their own policies on housing, hoping the government will adopt alternative solutions.

Regarding Irish Unity, Deputy Munster explains, “it s time for a citizens’ assembly on the issue. Unity is being discussed in Drogheda and right around the country, as well as abroad.

"People are up for it – people are starting to think about what it would be like. There is no doubt that unity will only benefit people, with the creation of all-Ireland systems, such as health.”