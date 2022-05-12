Illegal money lending now a major issue in Dundalk

Illegal money lending has now become a major issue in Dundalk, with lenders waiting outside the Post Office to collect loans from people, Cllr Kevin Meenan told the Dundalk Joint Policing Committee.

He said he had come across an increase in the activity over the past year, and people have fallen into the arms of illegal money lenders, who were charging exorbitant interest rates. Those who fell into arrears and missed even one repayment were having their bills doubled or trebled.

He know of one woman who had been offered €1,000 but had to pay back €3,000 and had witnessed her having to hand over money outside the Post Office on Children’s Allowance Day.

This, he continued, was “a common occurrence” with money being taken off people who had gone to collect their dole.

The problem had been exacerbated during COVID and he often had to go to St Vincent de Paul to make representations for people to get food parcels who had no money for food or electricity, or to even buy clothes presents for their children at Christmas.

It was “a huge problem particularly after Christmas”.

He believed criminal gangs were behind the activity as it was a way for them to launder money.

“It’s creating absolute misery”.

There needed to be ‘a concentrated effort’ put into trying to address the issue and he called on the Garda Siochana and local authority to work together on a joint approach.

Chief Supt Alan McGovern said that the gardai would urge anyone with information about illegal money lenders to come forward and they would deal with them confidentially.

He said that anyone with financial problems should go to MABS (Money Advice and Budgeting Service), whether the lender was licenced or not.

Complaints can also be made to the Finances Services Regulator.

Supt Charlie Armstrong said that the gardai would encourage people with any information to report it and they will take it seriously. The gardai will liaise with the County Council.