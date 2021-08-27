‘If everyone had a piece of David in them, the world would be a better place’ – David Conroy laid to rest

“Walk on through the wind

Walk on through the rain

Though your dreams be tossed and blown

Walk on, walk on

With hope in your heart

And you’ll never walk alone”.

THE words of an epic song, a song of inspiration, of pride, of determination and passion and maybe words that could sum up David Conroy.

On Friday, as the bright sunshine lit up the Church of the Sacred Heart in Laytown, many came to say a final farewell to a character who helped unite a community and change the lives of so many, lives that will grow strong and secure into the future.

David passed away following a car accident on August 19, a shining star of the local sporting world extinguished in the blink of an eye.

Fr Denis McNelis described David as a devoted father and husband, a man who put family first.

He met his beloved soulmate, Jackie, on the day that Ireland played Germany in 2002, a perfect match in many ways.

They moved to Laytown in 2004 and made it home. “He gave 110% of himself to everything”, Fr McNelis continued. ‘He valued everyone and they followed his lead and rowed in behind him. He was a great motivator and such a lovely guy. His thoughts were always for others and not himself”.

He said Jackie recalled every memory with David as being a happy one, including family trips to Wexford and with the lads to Liverpool, his team.

“If everyone had a piece of David in them, the world would be a better place”, he stated.

He said Alex had his confirmation just a few days before his dad’s funeral, Bishop Deenihan stating at the ceremony that there would be days when we’d need God’s spirit, strength, courage and help and Friday was one of them.

David’s brother Anthony delivered a heartfelt and moving tribute that did his brother proud. David had spent 22 happy years working for Morris Ventilation, often out six or seven days a week. He took great pride in his work and everything had to be perfect.

He played football for Ayrfield and with others, set up Laytown United, now with 300 members or more.

He was made Director of Football in 2016 and that meant a lot to him, along with coaching the Drogheda under 14s.

But his heart was always in the Seafield and his huge spirit was never more evident than in one game with his team. They had to play Ashbourne who were going for the league title. They had beaten David’s team 10-0 a few weeks previously, but he inspired his men to a shock 2-1 win.

‘His team would run through brick walls for him”, he stated. “David Conroy would not be beaten by anything or anyone”.

David will be sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Jackie, his children Cheryl, Lee, Alex, Dayne and Heidi, devoted parents Monica and David, sister Carol, brother Anthony, mother-in-law Angela, sisters-in-law Mary and Sarah, brothers-in-law Fran, Michael and David, his nieces Sophie (Goddaughter), Summer and Danielle, nephews Luke, Matthew, Nathan, Adam and Carl, Cheryl’s partner Karl, aunts, uncles, cousins and an enormous circle of great friends and neighbours.

He will also be missed by the football world as a man who had time for every kid.

As his coffin left the church, applause rang out and black and red balloons, the colours of Laytown Utd, drifted into the sky above, as if following the great man home.

“When you walk through a storm

Hold your head up high

And don’t be afraid of the dark

At the end of a storm

There’s a golden sky

And the sweet silver song of a lark”