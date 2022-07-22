IDA client firms employ over 4,500 in Louth

Over 4,500 people are employed in IDA client companies across Louth, according to new figures released by Tanaiste Leo Varadkar.

Dundalk TD Ruairi Ó Murchú asked the Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment to detail the future plans that the IDA has for County Louth during a Dáil debate.

The Tanaiste outlined developments in the region, saying there are 103 IDA client companies in the mid-east region, employing 18,894.

A total of 35 of these companies are in County Louth, which directly employing over 4,588 people.

“Regional development is at the centre of the IDA’s new strategy. IDA is committed to the pursuit of more balanced, compact regional development which can deliver complementary efficiency and equity gains, with the overall impact of helping to advance national development,” said Mr.Varadkar.

Nationally during 2021, 249 investments were won, 104 of these were new name investments.

He added that growth in the regions was “particularly buoyant” with over half of the 249 investments won going to regional locations.

“IDA Ireland's results for 2021 showed that total employment in IDA client companies in Ireland now stands at 275,384, up 16,826 on 2020, the highest Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) employment level ever. Employment growth was recorded in every region of the country, with the North-East Region showing 5% growth on the previous year. FDI performance has been particularly strong within the Engineering & Industrial Technologies, Medical Technologies, Technology, International Financial Services and Life Sciences sectors.”

“IDA Ireland recently announced that it has acquired two landbanks in Co Louth. The land acquisitions, with a combined total of 149 acres, situated at the townland of Killally, in Dundalk and Mell in Drogheda form part of IDA’s long term strategic plans to position Louth and the wider North-East region to compete for FDI investment.”

He said that both sets of lands have been added to the IDA marketing database.

"A review is underway with respect to further servicing considerations and best positioning of the landbanks to potential FDI investment opportunities. With respect to lands in Drogheda, a concept review for an Advanced Building Solution is progressing.”

The Tanaiste highlighted the significance of the “timely provision of appropriate, cost-effective property and infrastructure solutions to meet the needs of MNCs remains essential to winning Foreign Direct Investment.”

"IDA’s regional property programme ensures the continued supply of land, buildings and infrastructure in regional locations to meet the needs of current and prospective clients. A robust property and infrastructure ecosystem can be the key differentiator in winning FDI projects.”

"IDA Ireland is pleased to have acquired these two landbanks enhancing the offering in the North-East. Over the last five years, IDA’s Regional Property Programme enabled the winning of capital-intensive projects of significant scale to regional locations. IDA will continue to work with commercial property developers and Local Authorities to market other property solutions across all regions where they exist.”