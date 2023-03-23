‘I was paralysed from the neck down, my eyes wouldn’t close when I slept and I had double vision’ – Drogheda woman recalls terrifying battle with rare autoimmune disorder

My story begins on Sunday, 28th August 2022 following a walk on the beautiful white sandy beach of Beau Vallon in the Seychelles Islands - which has been my home for the past 25 years. I have worked as a Primary School teacher at the International School there.

I was feeling very tired, and my joints were aching which was unusual, as I have walked the same beach for years. The previous day I returned from traveling in Africa and was tested for COVID only three days before with a negative result so I ruled out that as a possible cause.

Monday August 29th was my first day back at work after the long holiday so I was feeling quite nervous about new expectations for the coming academic year. I am a warrior, so continued to work through headaches, high temperatures, and chills. I did my usual yoga class on Monday, but to cut a long story short, I was paralysed by Friday.

On Wednesday I had felt tingling and numbness in my feet – a bit like pins and needles but it wouldn’t go away. It got worse so, I ended up in the Emergency Department on Friday afternoon with no strength in my legs to support myself and the numbness and tingling spreading to my hands and limbs. I had no idea what was happening to me. As luck would have it, there was a young Cuban doctor called Felix, a Neurologist, and he quickly spotted my symptoms and admitted me to Seychelles Hospital to begin life-saving treatment.

His fast intervention has probably saved my life.

I was suffering from Guillain-Barre Syndrome which is a rare disorder where the body’s immune system damages peripheral nerves, causing muscle weakness and sometimes paralysis. It is usually as a result of a virus or bacteria.

The next phase of my life was terrifying, as I was paralysed from the neck down with one side of my face in palsy, my eyes wouldn’t close when I slept and I had double vision. I had dedicated myself over the years to my work and family and had not really made time for my many friends. From every corner of Seychelles, they came to my rescue when they heard I was ill. These women, whom I called my Earth Angels, did a 24-hour vigil at my bedside. They assisted the nursing staff by washing me, feeding me, and reading to me and we went through some very rough times together. We prayed together and the encouragement I received daily inspired me to get better. I would not be here today if it were not for the excellent care I received during my first five weeks in the hospital in Seychelles. But Seychelles is a very tiny country with limited resources to complete my recovery so the process began to repatriate me back home to Ireland. If you believe in miracles and divine intervention then this is one of those times.

Expand Close Louise never lost her smile or positivity throughout her six months ordeal. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Louise never lost her smile or positivity throughout her six months ordeal.

I had to be well enough to travel and the Seychelles medical team had to release me from their care. There were also the enormous expenses involved to fly as a stretcher patient on a commercial aircraft from Seychelles to Ireland. I did not have medical insurance. There are some special individuals out there who never stopped in their relentless battle to get me home. My employers started a Go Fund Me, and my colleagues, former students, parents, rugby, golf, and swimming clubs, and private companies all contributed towards funding for me to travel. I was cherished and blessed.

I left Seychelles on October 19th on a commercial flight via Dubai with a doctor and nurse to accompany me.

The next chapter of my journey would begin when I reached home. I had been on a stretcher for 17 hours when I finally landed at Dublin Airport. The journey itself is one I would not like to repeat; the stretcher takes up nine seats and you are literally in the same area as the passengers. My back felt like there was a hot knife digging into it for most of the journey. Removal from the aircraft required six people but to hear those Irish accents speaking around me I felt I had finally made it. My journey from the airport was made possible by Bernadette Dockery and Martin O’Connor from the Drogheda St John Ambulance Service organised by Jim Shields from the East Meath Defibrillator Unit.

I was due to go to Beaumont hospital but was refused, so Bernadette told me they were heading for Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in my hometown of Drogheda. She also told me my sister Alison was waiting for me on the other side. I could not describe the feeling of elation I felt at coming home. My family all live around the Drogheda area as we were born and raised in Albany Terrace, William Street. I felt optimistic that all would be well and that I could heal.

Expand Close Using a wheelchair provided independence for Louise, but she was determined to walk again. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Using a wheelchair provided independence for Louise, but she was determined to walk again.

Life became a routine of care and attention as anyone in the hospital will tell you. You get to know familiar faces and learn a little bit about the lives of those who care for you. Your world becomes much smaller and anything of interest outside your window brings a topic of conversation. I had three seagulls who perched on the roof daily (Dip, Stick and Splash!) and they became my friends. I watched the trees lose their leaves as Autumn became winter.

My treatment for recovery from Guillain Barre Syndrome required medication, doctors, (Dr. Lefter, Dr. Low, Dr. Taimoor), nursing and assistant nursing staff headed by Catherine in Oriel Ward and Michelle and her team from Newgrange ward, occupational therapist Eva and her assistant Majena, and physical therapist Lizzie and her assistant Janet.

There was a team of dedicated staff from consultants to tea ladies that looked after me 24 hours a day and seven days a week. There was still the threat of COVID on the ward and a strict protocol was in place to protect both staff and patients.

Learning to do everything again after being paralysed is an enormous challenge. I remember the first time I held a spoon to feed myself cornflakes, and sat unattended for 15 seconds. Each day the team of occupational therapists and physiotherapists came with more challenges and each day I thanked my lucky stars that I was surrounded by such professional and emphatic staff. I built a relationship with so many wonderful people and I will forever carry them with gratitude in my heart.

Expand Close Louise with one of her physiotherapists Lizze, who worked tirelessly to get her on her feet again. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Louise with one of her physiotherapists Lizze, who worked tirelessly to get her on her feet again.

Staying in the hospital for such a long time (over four months altogether) ensures that you build up a great many items with so many lovely gifts of food and care packages, including a surprise hamper of essential self-care products from the Drogheda Dolls. I was profoundly touched by this gesture as they did not know who I was, but heard about my illness. My area looked like a section from The Early Learning Centre as I had so many things from pegs and boards to mindful colouring to Jenga and cross stitch. While these seem futile, they helped to rebuild lost skills like fine motor skills, writing, and personal care. My determination to get home for Christmas forced me to progress from a wheelchair to a walking frame and then finally to a stick in a remarkably short time.

My biggest treat was a trip downstairs to Starbucks to share a coffee. If the weather permitted, a little trip outside was possible. Going outside of my comfort zone was a thrill but frightening at the same time as I was still so vulnerable.

Everyone in the Oriel ward shared my joy and progress as I moved around the ward but while I got used to being in the hospital, the real world was waiting and it was time to take the challenge. I was discharged for New Year's Eve (on a Saturday which I was told is a big no) and am delighted to say that I saw in 2023 with my wonderful sister.

Expand Close Louise Moncherry pictured on Clogherhead beach. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Louise Moncherry pictured on Clogherhead beach.

Since then, I have slowly adjusted to life outside the confines of the hospital with support from my fabulous family and friends. I continue to receive treatment for nerve damage through my GP and if I need anything, the hospital staff is just a short trip away. Recovering from such a traumatic illness takes time, both physically and emotionally, but with the right support from professionals, family, and friends a full recovery is possible. I would not be where I am now if it were not for the care and attention I received at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and the support of my wonderful family.

If I learned anything from my experience, it is that the world is full of kindness and wonderful people who dedicate themselves to others. And finally, there is no place like home. I am, and will always be, a proud Drogheda woman.