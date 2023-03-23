Louth

‘I was paralysed from the neck down, my eyes wouldn’t close when I slept and I had double vision’ – Drogheda woman recalls terrifying battle with rare autoimmune disorder

In the space of six months, Drogheda woman Louise Moncherry went from full fitness, to being paralysed from the neck down, and back to full mobility. Here she shares her incredible story of determination to get back on her feet once more…

Louise never lost her smile or positivity throughout her six months ordeal. Expand
Using a wheelchair provided independence for Louise, but she was determined to walk again. Expand
Louise with one of her physiotherapists Lizze, who worked tirelessly to get her on her feet again. Expand
October 22nd 2022, when being able to hold her Drogheda Dolls mug was a major achievement for Louise. Expand
Louise on her way to Our Lady of Lourdes hospital in a local St John's ambulance, with the nurse from Seychelles Ariana. Expand
Louise Moncherry pictured on Clogherhead beach. Expand
Louise Moncherry

My story begins on Sunday, 28th August 2022 following a walk on the beautiful white sandy beach of Beau Vallon in the Seychelles Islands - which has been my home for the past 25 years. I have worked as a Primary School teacher at the International School there.

I was feeling very tired, and my joints were aching which was unusual, as I have walked the same beach for years. The previous day I returned from traveling in Africa and was tested for COVID only three days before with a negative result so I ruled out that as a possible cause.

