Hunt for Louth’s latest millionaire begins as local ticket wins €2.4m Lotto jackpot

The National Lottery is urging Louth people to check their Lotto numbers after Saturday night’s eye-watering €2,418,002 jackpot was won by a ticket bought in the Wee County.

The winning numbers for last night’s (Saturday 15th July) Lotto draw were: 12, 26, 28, 34, 42, 45 and the bonus was 14, making the lucky Louth player the 21st National Lottery millionaire of 2023

The National Lottery has confirmed that the winning Louth store location will be revealed in the coming days.

This latest win is also the third time the Lotto Jackpot has been scooped in just four weeks following wins in Balbriggan, Dublin on July 8 where a player won €3,931,066 and Donegal and Westmeath where two players shared the jackpot to take home €6,373,878 each on the June 17 draw.

“It’s been a life-changing weekend for a Louth Lotto player who now has a ticket worth over €2.4 million! Ireland’s newest millionaire has officially become the 21st National Lottery millionaire of 2023. We will be announcing the winning store location in the coming days,” a National Lottery spokesperson said.

“We’re urging all players in Louth to check their tickets carefully and if they are the winner, we advise them to sign the back of their ticket and keep them safe. The winners should make contact with the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prizes.”

Last year, Louth had two Lotto millionaires. A player who purchased a Lotto Plus ticket in the Cherrymount Foodhall Spar, in Drogheda scooped €1million, while another person won €1,000,000 when they bought a Lotto Plus 1 ticket in Sloane's newsagents, on Avenue Road in Dundalk in September.