Hunt for Louth’s latest millionaire begins as Dundalk Tesco store sells winning €2.4m Lotto ticket

Simon Reenan, The National Lottery with store manager, Paul McGuinness and members of staff in Tesco, The Longwalk Shopping Centre, celebrating after the latest Lotto jackpot ticket was sold in the store. Included are, Eva Aspin Ravda, Wendy Dwyer, Shirley O'Hanlon, Lesley Carolan and Margaret Woods. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

There was great excitement in the Tesco supermarket in the Long Walk Shopping Centre on Tuesday morning as officials from the National Lottery visited the store, confirming that the winning ticket for Saturday’s €2,418,002 jackpot had been purchased there.

The winner has made contact with the National Lottery and arrangements are now being made for them to collect their life-changing prize. They became the 8th Lotto jackpot winner so far this year.

"It’s a nice lift for someone,” said Paul McKeown, duty manager at the supermarket, famous for its slogan ‘Every little helps.”

"This is the biggest win we’ve had in the store, although we did have a winner a few years ago.”

While customers are asking who bought the winning ticket, Pauls says the staff have no idea and don’t even know when the ticket was sold.

"We get a lot of customers who come in on the bus so it could be anybody.”

This latest win is the third time the Lotto Jackpot has been scooped in just four weeks following wins in Balbriggan, Dublin on July 8 where a player won €3,931,066 and Donegal and Westmeath where two players shared the jackpot to take home €6,373,878 each on the June 17 draw.

Last year, Louth had two Lotto millionaires. A player who purchased a Lotto Plus ticket in the Cherrymount Foodhall Spar, in Drogheda scooped €1million, while another person won €1,000,000 when they bought a Lotto Plus 1 ticket in Sloane’s newsagents, on Avenue Road in Dundalk in September.

The winning numbers for Saturday’s draw were: 12, 26, 28, 34, 42, 45 and the bonus was 14, making the lucky Louth player the 21st National Lottery millionaire of 2023.