Hundreds gather for Darkness into Light

Kerry O' Brien sent us this stunning sunrise following the Clogherhead Darkeness into Light

Through fog and mist, crowds gathered early Saturday morning at O’Raghelleigh’s GAA pitch to take part in the first Darkness into Light in two years.

A sea of yellow welcomed participants walking in aid of Pieta House, brightening the early morning darkness.

While some people were bright eyed, others had clearly just rolled out of bed, pushing on for the cause.

The people of Drogheda, Mid Louth and East Meath rose early to remember those lost to suicide over the years or struggling with their mental health.

Joining forces to light up the town, Electric Ireland were the main sponsors for the event, creating a walkway of light for those struggling.

Kicking off at 4:15, walkers set off from O’Raghelleigh’s GAA pitch on the North Road in the early hours of darkness, meeting the sunrise along the way, highlighting the charities goals for those struggling, helping those move from dark times into brighter times.

Hundreds gathered for the event, leaving little to no room to move around the GAA grounds. Others were eagerly queuing for a quick coffee at the pitch, hoping to get their quick fix for the 5k walk.

Nevertheless, the buzz among the crowd was palpable, with everyone delighted to be able to take part in the yearly tradition.

The grounds were decorated with yellow balloons and candles pitched along the walls. A heart shaped candle ring was set up in the middle of the grass, reading HOPE for those who needed it most.

Once the crowd set off, they were waved on by stewards, pointing them in the designated direction. Gardaí were stationed along the main road junctions, closing the road to traffic.

With the weather on the charity's side, while misty and foggy, the air was humid. Starting off chilly, the crowd was wrapped up in hats and coats, however, once the walk got underway, walkers had to take off layers as the weather picked up in temperature. Joined with the fast pace of the walk, participants experienced the highs and lows of the Irish weather.

in addition to Drogheda there were walks in Bettystown/Laytown and Ardee as well as many smaller events in Duleek and elsewhere.

Nearly €4m has been raised for the cause thus far, with over 110,000 people participating in the walk nationally.

For those who were uncomfortable joining the organised event, others were encouraged to carry out the event in their own preferred way, through walking, running or swimming.

In 2021, despite the impact of Covid 19, the charity delivered over 48,000 hours of therapy to those impacted by suicide and self-harm. They also answered over 80,000 crisis calls and texts and supported over 600 households impacted and bereaved by suicide.

On Pieta Houses’ website, they state that “Every person who takes part in Darkness Into Light is making a difference to someone impacted by suicide and self-harm. Every person who wakes up on the morning of Darkness Into Light is sending a message of hope to someone suffering from feelings of hopelessness or despair. Fundraising for Darkness Into Light is an incredible way to go one step further to help provide support services for people who need them, where they need them, when they need them.”

24/7 Crisis Helpline (Ireland only): Call 1800 247 247 or text HELP 51444