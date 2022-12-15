‘Huge shock’ at death of Dundalk soldier in Lebanon

A Dundalk soldier killed in a convoy attack in Lebanon has been made locally as Pte. Sean Rooney (24).

Pte. Rooney, whose family are from Muirhevnamor, had been serving with the 121st Infantry Battalion with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) when the convoy he was travelling with came under attack outside Beirut on Wednesday night.

It is understood that Pte Rooney was pronounced dead on arrival at Raee hospital, near Sidon, while another meber of the Defence Forces is in a serious condition. A further two wounded soldiers are being treated for minor injuries.

The Argus has learned that he was one of a small number of soldiers from the 27th Battalion currently on peacekeeping duties in Lebanon.

A former pupil of St. Mary’s College, he had transferred into the Dundalk barracks earlier this year, and was deployed with the Irish Defence Forces UN mission.

News of his death has been “a huge shock” to all serving at Aiken Barracks.

Pte. Rooney was from a well known and highly respected army family. His late father Cormac had served locally, and two of his uncles along with his great uncle are currently members of the 27th Battalion. His mother is residing in Donegal.

The Defence Forces are understood to be supporting the family during since the tragic news emerged in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Dundalk TD Ruairí Ó Murchú has expressed his shock and sadness at the death.

He said he had been made aware of the death of the 24-year-old earlier this morning and he extended his deepest sympathies to Private Rooney’s family and friends.

He said he understood Private Rooney’s family in Dundalk has deep connections to the Defence Forces, with two uncles and a grand-uncle serving with distinction in the 27th Battalion.

In addition, Private Rooney late father was a member of the Defence Forces.

Deputy Ó Murchú said: ‘This was shocking and very sad news to wake up to this morning and it is a terrible loss to the Rooney family and Seán’s friends.

‘My thoughts today are with his family, his friends, the members of the Defence Forces, particularly those based at Aiken barrac

Louth TD Fergus O’Dowd, has expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the Irish peacekeeper.

The Louth Deputy said: “I was deeply saddened to hear the news that an Irish soldier who was stationed in Dundalk has lost his life whilst on peacekeeping duty.

“This brave soldier made the ultimate sacrifice for our country and he will be remembered as a hero.”

“I would like to convey my heartfelt sympathies to the family and friends of the deceased, who are in all of our thoughts at this time.

“Our thoughts are also with the other soldiers who were seriously injured in the incident last night, the entire country is thinking of you.”