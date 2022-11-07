Huge sadness as Drogheda ‘Panto Mammy’ Angela McDonnell is laid to rest

The funeral of Angela McDonnell on Saturday. Mourners wore something purple, her favourite colour.

Angela proudy pictured with her granddaughter Hollie, who is in this year's pantomime Mother Goose.

Angela McDonnell was involved with the Drogheda Pantomime Society for over 70 years. Photo: Paul O'Connor.

The entertainment world in Drogheda has been tinged with deep sadness this week, as news of the passing of Angela McDonnell (nee Donnelly), Ballsgrove, Drogheda, filtered through the community.

Tributes have been pouring in for the beloved woman fondly known as the Panto Mammy.

Angela (82) was involved in local pantomime and stage shows for over 70 years, starting as a dancer at the tender age of 10 in the Gate Cinema. She danced in the chorus with Anne Wynn, Rita Black, Evelyn McConnon, Trisha Sullivan Copas, Marie Briscoe and Cora Fay Morgan. Her father John Donnelly was the drummer who played in the band for the first panto so Angela had show business in her blood. Angela would move gracefully across the floor tapping away and had loads of rhythm.

A statement from Drogheda Pantomime Society said: We are greatly saddened at the news that our friend Angela McDonnell has passed away and we would like to extend our sympathies to Angela’s family and extended family.

Angela has been an active member of the Society and committee member for decades, in fact she recently attended committee meetings.

Always smiling, forever cheerful and up for a good laugh she gave all she could to help out.

She will be missed by all of us, especially the children where she attended rehearsals to mind them and basically baby sat them throughout the shows.

Down through the years they loved, idolised and respected Angela that was easy to see every time you walked into the dressing room.

Angela will always be considered part of the society now and into the future.

Everywhere we go!

We will never forget you Angela”.

Born in Pearse Park, at the age of 13, Angela left school and started working in Wilson & McBrinn.

Angela met Pal her husband-to-be at the young age of 18 in the Whitworth Hall.

Pal, a musician himself, played in many bands Delta Boys, Glory Alley 5 to name a few. In the latter years he formed a band with his brother Tommy and they were called Tommy's Pal.

Angela and Pal married in St Peter's Church on April 15 1963, Angela was 23 years old. They lived in Trinity Street for a few years and moved to Ballsgrove in 1965. They then went on to have four adorable children, John, Barry (Baz), Janet and Gareth.

Angela joined the Drogheda Pantomime Society back in the late 80s. She would look after the children and make sure they were all dressed to perfection before going on stage and would always have a safety pin handy in case of any mishaps.

Angela was a jack of all trades backstage and would help in any area needed.

While working in the Pantomime, Angela also worked in Walkers Hotel and while doing all this still raising a family.

Angela was also involved with The Children's Variety show for many years from the year 1989 and the Drogheda Pantomime Society to date. She just loved going to the rehearsals and having the laughs with all the children and cast. She also loved going to the odd Bingo night.

Angela loved her garden and had a great eye for taste between her home and dress sense Angela knew what she wanted.

"We know our Mam was loved but all the kind words we are hearing from everyone is just amazing to hear,” says her daughter Janet. “She was a legend and was always the type of person who had time for others and everyone loved to stop and talk to people, she was loved by many, She had good faith, kind and caring and would put people before herself. "We didn't know Mammy was called the panto Nanny, she was the life and soul of any party, people would tell us that they broke the mold when they made Angela.

On behalf of her family they would like to thank everyone for their kind words, Compassion, the messages, the people who called to the house, and all the memories that were shared,

Local hairdresser Elaine O’Brien has played fantastic villains in local pantos over the years, and says it won’t be the same without Angela.

“Angela you where like a second mammy to us all in the pantomime world and anything we need you had it; from a box of pins to a pair of tights ask Angela we all use to say,” she said. “We are going to miss the laughs and fun and chats with you ..rest well our good friend ..the sun shine will follow you.”

Angela passed away peacefully on November 2nd at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in her 82nd year after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family

Sadly missed by her sons, daughter, daughters in law Linda, Gwen, Sinéad and Paula, son in law Michael, grandchildren Robert, Donna, Barry, Leona, Jonathan, Leah-Jane, Louise, Ben, Joshua, Hollie, Evan and Anna-Lily, great-grandchildren Callum, Poppy and Alfie, brother Tommy, sisters Bernie and Doreen, sister in law Imelda, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Angela was laid to rest following 12pm mass at Holy Family Church, Drogheda on Saturday November 5th, at which members of her beloved panto family formed a guard of honour.