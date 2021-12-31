HSE warning over NYE socialising as one in ten people in Louth are testing positive for COVID-19

The Department of Public Health Northeast has issued a stark warning to people in Louth limit their contacts over New Year’s Eve and not to socialise with large numbers of people over the coming days.

There has been a very rapid increase in cases of COVID-19 across the country over the last seven days mainly due to the spread of the Omicron variant, and counties in the North East have been significantly affected.

For example, 1 in every 10 people in both Louth and Meath have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 14 days. This means that in these counties if you meet up with 9 other people on New Year’s Eve, at least one of you will likely have COVID-19 and could pass it to others.

The highest number of cases in the North East have also been reported in people aged between 20 and 40 years of age.

Public health officials have called on everyone in the community to help limit the spread of COVID-19 so that the most vulnerable are protected and hospitals can function properly.

“The Omicron variant is extremely good at passing between people, and although there is evidence that those who are vaccinated and have received the booster are more protected from serious infection, the fact it is reaching staggeringly high numbers of people means that it is more likely to reach people who are most vulnerable and the unvaccinated,” Dr Augustine Pereira, Director of Public Health for HSE North East said.

“I want to commend you all for your resilience through tough times this year. Some of you have lost loved ones, others their jobs or livelihood. Despite many personal struggles during 2021, we’ve also seen the best in humanity. The supports from volunteers, friends and neighbours as well as the public services, not least our frontline healthcare workers have made us proud as a nation.”

“Whatever your plans are for New Year’s Eve, please limit any contacts and if you can, stay home, stay safe and keep your families and friends safe, especially any vulnerable members of your family.”

In addition to lowering their contacts, people are also being urged to get the booster vaccination.

There were 41 patients with COVID-19 in Our Lady of Lourdes Hosptial Drogheda as of 8pm on December 30th, with sixteen of those cases confirmed in the previous 24 hours. This is the highest number outside the cities of Dublin and Limerick. Four patients with COVID-19 are being treated in the hospital’s ICU/High Dependency Unit.