HSE sounds warning over rising COVID-19 cases in Louth

The Public Health Department North East are appealing to people in Louth to heed public health advice due to concerns over an increase in COVID-19 cases during the past week.

There has been a 42 per cent increase in cases in the north east during the past week compared to the previous week.

In the latest figures, covering the 14 day incidence rate from September 28th to October 11th the highest LEA rates in Louth was the electoral areas of Dundalk Carlingford LEA with an incidence rate of 500 cases per 100,000 population. These rates compare to a national incidence rate of 394.2 per 100,000 of population.

Dr Augustine Pereira, Director of Public Health North East, said they were continuing to monitor COVID-19 epidemiological indicators to quickly detect, understand and communicate emerging issues and trends of concern in the region.

“Over the last year and a half, we have all done our bit to keep each other safe, but COVID-19 remains prevalent in our communities. The incidence rates are rising again in our vulnerable population including amongst the elderly, which is beginning to result in increased hospital admissions.”

“While COVID-19 is still circulating in our communities, maintaining public health measures and individual protective practices will be crucial in slowing COVID-19 infection as well as other respiratory infections, to reduce the impact on our healthcare capacity.

He noted that when the Public Health department has previously issued alerts, there had been a reduction in COVID cases over the subsequent weeks.

"This was only possible because people heard the messages, and heeded our advice and took action.”

“Every action we take to protect ourselves and those around us to keep cases down and can help our communities stay safe. As more of our activities move indoors during the winter months, we are urging the public to be extra vigilant and act responsibly, in order to minimise the spread in the community.”

He also urged everyone who is eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine to avail of it as soon as possible.

"The majority of new cases in recent weeks have been in the unvaccinated age group. You will be looking after yourself, your loved ones, friends, colleagues and community by getting the vaccine. Vaccination is safe and effective way of developing immunity from COVID-19 and reduces the risk of getting seriously ill or dying from COVID-19. You still need the vaccine to boost your protection, even if you’ve previously had COVID-19.”

The importance of people experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 self-isolating and getting a free PCR test as soon as possible was highlighted by Bernadette O’Keefe, Consultant in Public Health Medicine at the department said:

“If you are not yet fully vaccinated and are a close contact of a person who has tested positive, you also need to restrict movements and get a free PCR test.”

“It’s rare for any vaccine to completely protect against infection or transmission, and COVID-19 vaccines are no exception, but we know that COVID-19 infections are much less likely to occur among vaccinated people compared to unvaccinated and when they do occur, people tend to have fewer symptoms that are less severe, and to be ill for fewer days.”

She added that even those who have been vaccinated should adhere to the public health measures as there is still a chance that they could become infected and pass the virus on to other people who haven’t been vaccinated yet.”

People should also continue to wear a face covering, frequently wash hands, keep a physical distance of two metres, avoid crowded places, and adhere to proper cough and sneeze etiquette.

For more information, see www.hse.ie/coronavirus.