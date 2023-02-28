HSE slammed for ‘insensitive’ review of patient medical card

Aontu’s Louth Representative Michael O’Dowd has accused the HSE of putting unnecessary stress on cancer patients by reviewing eligibility for temporary medical cards that had just been awarded.

He says the HSE need to ensure that no other seriously ill patient is put through such stress, calling on the management ‘to show sensitivity’.

“I’m currently dealing with a case where a medical card was awarded in ‘emergency circumstances’ for six months in November 2022 to a pensioner in Louth suffering from cancer. The card was for a period of six months and valid until May of this year, yet less than three months later the HSE are now saying that they are checking this individual’s eligibility. The whole idea of an emergency medical card is that a means test is not necessary, yet the HSE appear to be unaware of their own rules,” said Mr O’Dowd.

“This person is recovering from a major operation and has to attend radiation treatment on a daily basis as well as weekly chemotherapy. Now in addition to the stress of travelling, waiting between appointments, being treated and worrying about recovery he has the additional and unnecessary concern that his continuing treatment will have to be paid for from limited resources.”