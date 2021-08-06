HSE opens walk-in COVID-19 test centre in Dundalk for a second weekend as cases remain high in Louth

The HSE has opened a free ‘walk-in and online self-referral’ pop-up COVID-19 test centre in Dundalk again this weekend.

It comes as the Department of Public Health North East reports that the number of COVID-19 cases in Louth remains high and contributed to 36% of all cases in the North East during the past week.

“Although we have seen the rates stabilise a bit in the last two weeks, which could indicate that people of Louth are responding to our concern and limiting contact and socialising, the fact that the rates are very high is a concern,” Dr Augustine Pereira, Director of Public Health North East, said.

"Three of our LEAs – Ardee, Dundalk South and Dundalk Carlingford - are amongst the top ten LEAs for 14 day incidence per 100,000 population.”

As we are yet to reach the peak of the fourth wave, he called on the people of Louth to hold firm for a few weeks more.

“Don’t drop your guard, because heading into work or meeting a friend while experiencing mild symptoms could be the beginning link that sets off a chain of transmission that leads to an outbreak in your community.,” he added. “ I thank the people of Louth who have endured through very tough times in the third wave and are now having to respond to the challenges of the fourth wave which is also affecting the county significantly.”

The free ‘walk-in and online self-referral’ COVID-19 testing site at the HSE Ramparts Building (across from Marshes Shopping Centre), Dundalk, A91 VY29 is open today and for the remainder of the weekend.

The opening hours are 10am - 6pm daily.

People have the option to book an appointment online for a free COVID-19 test on the HSE online self-referral portal or attend the pop-up test centre in Dundalk without an appointment and wait for a COVID-19 test.

The addition of the online booking facility for the pop-up COVID-19 test centre in Dundalk helps to manage the numbers of people attending for a test

“Please remember that you should stay at home if you have symptoms even if you are vaccinated, because you could still transmit COVID-19. If you have any cold or flu symptoms, please access a walk-in test and self-isolate.”

Up to date information on the location and opening days and times of COVID-19 walk-in test centres is available at COVID-19 walk-in test centres: https://www2.hse.ie/conditions/coronavirus/testing/covid-19-walk-in-test-centres.html