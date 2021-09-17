HSE opens temporary testing centre as four LEAS in Louth record COVID-19 rates higher than national average

The Department for Health has reported another five coronavirus-linked deaths and 1,071 new cases. Stock image

With four of the five Local Electoral Areas in Louth having a 14 day incidence rate of COVID-19 infections that is higher than the national average, the HSE has opened a temporary self-referral test centre in Drogheda.

Due to increasing cases numbers, a temporary COVID-19 test centre has been set up for today (Friday) and tomorrow from 11am to 7pm at Market House, 10 Bolton St, Drogheda by HSE. This is NOT a walk in clinic but can be easily booked online via the HSE website.

According to the latest statistics from Ireland’s COVID hub, the Dundalk South LEA which takes in Blackrock, Dromiskin and Knockbridge has the highest 14 day incidence rate in the county, at 567 cases per 100,000 population, with 184 new cases reported in the 14 days up to September 13th. The national average is 413 cases per 100,000.

There were 116 new confirmed cases in Dundalk Carlingford giving a 14 day incidence rate of 453 cases per 100,000.

In the Ardee LEA, which takes in Castebellingham and Dunleer there were 126 cases, giving a 14 day rate of 497 cases per 100,000.

Drogheda Rural had the second highest incidence rate in the county at 503 cases per 100,000 following the confirmation of 90 new cases.

In Drogheda Urban, the rate was 300 per 100,000, with new 83 cases.