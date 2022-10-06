HSE holding pop-up Covid-19 vaccine clinic in Dundalk

The HSE is holding a walk in COVID-19 vaccination Pop-up clinic o Sunday October 9th from 9am to 2.30am in the HSE Primary Care Centre, Barrack Street, Dundalk.

The Eircode for the venue is A91YP80.

COVID-19 vaccines will be available for those aged 12+. Please note 12-15yr olds must be accompanied by a parent/legal guardian.

Those aged 65 years and over who are eligible for 3rd booster may also attend. The number of patients in hospitals has risen in recent weeks.

The move comes as Ireland’s new Chief Medical Officer, Professor Breda Smyth urged people to avail of the COVID-19 vaccine to prepare for a rise in cases over the winter.

As of Wednesday, there were 405 confirmed cases of the virus in hospitals, an increase of 23 per cent compared to the week previous, when numbers peaked at 329. It is an increase of 74 per cent from the 233 cases on September 14.

"We have seen an average of 60 new Covid-19 hospitalisations per day observed in the last seven days," Professor Smyth stated.

"Not all Covid-19 cases in hospital have been admitted due to their infection, but every additional Covid-positive patient adds to the strain on our hospital system as we enter what is expected to be an extremely busy period.

"As of September 27th , approximately 70 per cent of cases hospitalised for COVID-19 were aged 65 years and older, and of these, more than one in four had not completed their primary COVID-19 vaccine course and approximately two in five had not yet received any booster vaccine.

"The scientific data tells us that the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines wanes over time, it is important to keep up to date with your vaccine schedule and make sure to receive a booster dose as soon as you are eligible."