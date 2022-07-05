HSE can’t fill paediatric occupational therapy posts in Louth

The HSE has admitted that it is experiencing “significant recruitment challenges” which are impacting on the Louth Primary Care Paediatric Occupational Therapy service.

In a statement to The Argus, The Midlands Louth Meath Community Healthcare Organisation said that it has sought to fill paediatric staff vacancies from existing panels and via agency without any success.

“We are reviewing all options to address current vacancies as quickly as possible. A new recruitment campaign for occupational therapy posts was advertised on 7th June and it is hoped that we will secure replacement appointments from this campaign. However, new staff are unlikely to be appointed until late Q4, 2022.”

A Dundalk mother whose nine year-old daughter has dyspraxia contacted The Argus this week to highlight the long waiting lists faced by parents seeking services for their children.

She said she had been told that there are currently no Occupational Therapists in the Primary Care Centre at St Alphonsus Road in Dundalk.

Her daughter had been diagnosed with dyspraxia three years ago and has yet to to get an appointment with the HSE-run service.

The second class pupil has “poor co-ordination, is very clumsy. and shy as she is socially aware that she is not able to do the things that other children her age do. She can’t get herself dressed in the morning, for example,” says her mother.

“We are very fortunate that we are able to afford Occupational Therapy privately but there are lots of people on the waiting list who can’t afford it. It costs €100 an hour for an occupational therapy sessions and €75 a hour for psychotherapy, and that’s every week, so we have paid thousands of Euros because the HSE can’t provide the services.”

‘I know she’s not ill, she hasn’t got something like cancer, but it’s a disgrace that there are no public services available for children who need it.”

Deputy Ruairi O Murchu, who has raised the matter in the Dail on several occasions, said it was “a huge issue for parents.”

“People can’t get an assessment for their children. The earlier interventions are put in place for children, the better the outcomes are, yet the HSE doesn’t have people in these positions due to a complete lack of planning.”

In response to a question by the Sinn Fein TD in May, Des O’Flynn, Chief Officer of Louth Meath CHO, confirmed that at the time there were “659 children on the waiting list for primary care occupational therapy paediatric assessment in Louth, with 382 waiting in excess of one year, and the average waiting time is that of circa three years.”

A spokesperson for the HSE told The Argus that “regrettably, the service is unable to indicate estimated waiting period at this time until replacement staffing have been sourced. Midlands Louth Meath Community Health Care Organisation regrets the inconvenience this is causing for service users which is due to circumstances beyond its immediate control.”