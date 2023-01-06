HSE announce details of COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Louth

The HSE have announced details of COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Louth for the coming week.

There will be a pop -up clinic in the Primary Care Centre Barrack Street Dundalk on Sunday January 8 from 10am - 3pm

Members of the public can use the HSE website to book an appointment if they want a specific time while walk-ins are also welcome.

There will be clinics at the Community Vaccination Centre, Ardee on Tuesday January 10, Wednesday January 11 and Thursday January 12 from 8am to 3pm, for those aged twelve and over.

The Boyne pop-up clinic in Drogheda will operate on Sunday January 15 from 10am to 3pm for those aged twelve and over and from 12pm to 2pm for five to eleven year olds.