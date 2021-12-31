HSE announce dates for walk-in booster clinics

The HSE has announced that walk-in clinics for COVID-19 vaccine boosters for those aged 30 years and upwards are taking place tomorrow (Friday) from 9.15am to 4.15pm.

Clinics will also be held next week on Tuesday 4th and Wednesday January 5th from 9.15am to 4.15pm.

These booster clinics are also open for for healthcare workers over 30.

It’s also planned to hold further walk-in clinics for first and second vaccines and people can also register online via www.hse.ie

The clinics are being held as everyone over 30 is being advised to get their booster shot and those who haven't yet been vaccinated are being urged to avail of the opportunity to do so.

As the Omicron variant has resulted in a surge of cases across the country, the number of people being hospitalised is increasing with Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda currently having the third highest number of COVID-19 patients in the country.

As of 8pm on December 29th, there 42 patients with COVID-19 being treated in Our Lady of Lourdes hospital, of which six cases were confirmed in the previous 24 hours, Three of these patients are being treated in ICU/High Dependency Unit.